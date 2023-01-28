^

Headlines

Privatization of gaming agencies to raise P300 billion – Drilon

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
January 28, 2023 | 11:30am
Privatization of gaming agencies to raise P300 billion â€“ Drilon
Former Senate president Franklin Drilon said getting the initial funding for the MIF is the biggest issue at this point as many are concerned the proposed fund may not be that big to generate sufficient returns, and where to source the seed money.
Tory Ho / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The government can generate some P300 billion for the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) by privatizing the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, former Senate president Franklin Drilon said on Thursday.

Drilon said getting the initial funding for the MIF is the biggest issue at this point as many are concerned the proposed fund may not be that big to generate sufficient returns, and where to source the seed money.

“And here I would point out to the policymakers, the administration, where we can get funding without debate?... So, Mr. President, Mr. Congress put some shape in this Maharlika fund, you’re shooting two birds with one stone by privatizing the gaming industry… and generate enough funds and number two, eliminate a source of corruption,” the former senator told “The Chiefs” on Cignal TV’s One News.

Drilon said in 2019 former finance secretary Carlos Dominguez pushed for the privatization of the government gaming agencies.

“And he said very clearly, we can generate P300 billion out of this exercise… that’s the first one, the second one is corruption in this industry,” he said.

Albay 2nd district Rep. Joey Salceda earlier said the MIF, which was already passed on third and final reading at the House, had been “rewritten and reengineered” by a four-member panel sometime after Christmas.

Under the MIF bill passed by the House, the initial capitalization would come from Landbank with P50 billion and Development Bank of the Philippines with P25 billion.

But the House cannot amend a bill which has already been passed on third reading, Drilon said, adding amendments may be done at the bicameral conference committee level.

While he believes the MIF “in some form” will also be passed by Senate, he said he is confident it will undergo close scrutiny from his former colleagues.

“Because I don’t think my former colleagues in the Senate would just adopt the House version,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said President Marcos met with Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri yesterday “to catch up on the administration’s legislative agenda and plans for 2023.”

The PCO shared a photo of the meeting on social media. No other details have been provided by the PCO.

Malacañang earlier said 10 out of 20 priority legislative measures enumerated by the President during his first State of the Nation Address have hurdled the House as of Jan. 18.

These include the Tax Package 4 or the proposed Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act, Government Financial Institutions Unified Initiatives to Distressed Enterprises for Economic Recovery bill, Tax Package 3 or the proposed Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act, proposed Internet Transaction Act or E-Commerce Law and the bill condoning the unpaid amortization and interests of loans of agrarian reform beneficiaries.

MIF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 days ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte rejects cooperation in ICC probe, while Dela Rosa looks to Marcos

Duterte rejects cooperation in ICC probe, while Dela Rosa looks to Marcos

By Xave Gregorio | 23 hours ago
Former President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated Friday that he will never cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. invited to Charles&rsquo; coronation; France trip in June?

Marcos Jr. invited to Charles’ coronation; France trip in June?

By Michael Punongbayan | 3 hours ago
President Marcos is invited to join world leaders flying to Westminster Abbey in the United Kingdom in May to witness the...
Headlines
fbtw
Searchers zero in on missing plane in Isabela

Searchers zero in on missing plane in Isabela

By Artemio Dumlao | 2 hours ago
Rescuers are focusing their attention on Barangay Dicaruyan, a mountainous village of Divilacan town in Isabela province,...
Headlines
fbtw
Be ready to defend coastlines, citizens, PCG told

Be ready to defend coastlines, citizens, PCG told

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Marcos reminded the Philippine Coast Guard to be prepared to defend not only the country’s coastlines but...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CHR 'ready to assist' Marcos should it cooperate with ICC over drug war probe

CHR 'ready to assist' Marcos should it cooperate with ICC over drug war probe

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
Instead of hostility, the Commission on Human Rights invited the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte, Bato won&rsquo;t cooperate

Duterte, Bato won’t cooperate

By Paolo Romero | 3 hours ago
There are “forces” behind the International Criminal Court that want to get back at former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
Recalibrating security strategies to achieve concrete outcomes

Recalibrating security strategies to achieve concrete outcomes

By Alynna Carlos | 3 hours ago
The foreign policy and security strategy of a state reflect the security risks that it prioritizes.
Headlines
fbtw
Rich EU consumers 'outsource' environmental impact to poorer neighbors

Rich EU consumers 'outsource' environmental impact to poorer neighbors

By Jenny Vaughan | 4 hours ago
Consumption patterns in wealthy European Union countries are having detrimental environmental impacts in poorer EU nations,...
Headlines
fbtw
SC: TRAIN law constitutional

SC: TRAIN law constitutional

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 4 hours ago
The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN Law.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with