^

Headlines

No moratorium on creation of new agencies – Zubiri

Paolo Romero - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2022 | 12:00am
No moratorium on creation of new agencies â Zubiri
In this March 2, 2020 photo, Sen. Miguel Zubiri listens to a resource person at a hearing by the Senate Committee on Cooperatives about concerns of the Cooperative Development Authority over the implementation of its charter.
Office of Sen. Zubiri

MANILA, Philippines — There is no need to have a moratorium in Congress on creating new departments and agencies despite the thrust of the Marcos administration to rightsize the bureaucracy, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri said yesterday.

Zubiri, who is expected to be elected Senate President when the 19th Congress opens today, said he had a meeting with incoming speaker Martin Romualdez and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman where the matter of streamlining the bureaucracy was discussed.

He said he asked Pangandaman last Thursday for clarification of the policy – which might affect tens of thousands of government workers – as Congress has pending bills on the creation of new agencies such as the proposed Department of Water Resources and Department of Disaster Resilience, among others.

“It’s not forbidden to create new departments – that’s what she (Pangandaman) told me – but we must rationalize departments with overlapping functions,” Zubiri told dzBB in Filipino.

“There are departments and bureaus and offices that are not doing anything, it’s like ’15-30’. There’s duplication (of functions) or they’re no longer relevant,” he said, using the term for the practice of reporting for work only to receive salaries given on the 15th and 30th of every month.

He agreed that there is a need to rid government of “useless offices” given the expense of running the huge bureaucracy.

Former senator Franklin Drilon earlier said there should be a moratorium on the creation of new departments if the government is serious in rightsizing the bureaucracy.

Drilon suggested that Congress pass a law authorizing the executive branch to reorganize the bureaucracy instead of lawmakers tediously reviewing each law that created a particular department or office.

“But of course, we have to look at (rightsizing’s) impact on labor. There should be no mass layoffs and there should be a smooth transition,” Zubiri said.

“If there will be mass layoffs, we should fund the financial and retirement packages for them,” he said.

He said there are many government workers willing to retire as long as they are given fair retirement packages.

JUAN MIGUEL ZUBIRI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence &mdash; Ateneo

Staff, students, guests suffer from trauma after graduation violence — Ateneo

5 hours ago
It was supposed to be a "joyous celebration" of achievement, but graduates, faculty and their families were "robbed" of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Kadamay calls for living wage, protection for informal workers ahead of SONA

Kadamay calls for living wage, protection for informal workers ahead of SONA

10 hours ago
In a strongly-worded statement on Saturday, the group laid out a six-point agenda, which they had hoped the government would...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys in New York learning self-defense amid anti-Asian attacks

Pinoys in New York learning self-defense amid anti-Asian attacks

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Following a series of attacks, Asians, especially Filipinos, have been learning self-defense and de-escalation and undergoing...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR urges openness, maximum tolerance at SONA rallies

CHR urges openness, maximum tolerance at SONA rallies

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
The government will be deploying over 20,000 state security forces and force multipliers will be on duty to "secure" the president’s...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH says ready with response protocol for monkeypox

DOH says ready with response protocol for monkeypox

By Kaycee Valmonte | 15 hours ago
The agency claims it has been preparing for the virus ever since it saw the rise in monkeypox cases in other countries last...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
10 provinces hit &lsquo;very high&rsquo; COVID-19 positivity rate

10 provinces hit ‘very high’ COVID-19 positivity rate

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
Ten provinces registered “very high” COVID-19 positivity rates or more than 20 percent as of July 22 compared...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters&rsquo;

‘2.5 million registrants not yet approved as voters’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Those who registered to vote in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections over 2.5 million in all are not yet sanctioned...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan denies Napoles&rsquo; bid to quash &lsquo;pork&rsquo; raps

Sandigan denies Napoles’ bid to quash ‘pork’ raps

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the motion of detained businesswoman Janet Lim-Napoles to quash her latest graft and malversation...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers push barangay, SK polls postponement

Lawmakers push barangay, SK polls postponement

By Delon Porcalla | 1 hour ago
It will make sense if the national government postpones the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled on Dec....
Headlines
fbtw
Inclusive agriculture system key to Philippine&rsquo;s growth &ndash; Concepcion

Inclusive agriculture system key to Philippine’s growth – Concepcion

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion has stressed the need for a more inclusive agriculture system, where the private sector...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with