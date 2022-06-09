^

Headlines

Philippines protests presence of over 100 Chinese vessels returned in Julian Felipe Reef

Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 8:39pm
Philippines protests presence of over 100 Chinese vessels returned in Julian Felipe Reef
The Philippines is protesting the return of more than 100 Chinese that are illegally operating on April 4 this year, barely a year after Manila filed a diplomatic protest because 220 Chinese ships were also seen in the same area at the West Philippine Sea.
Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is protesting the return of more than 100 Chinese vessels on April 4 that operated illegally within the Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef and the waters around it.

This comes barely a year after Manila filed a diplomatic protest because 220 Chinese ships were also seen in the same area at the West Philippine Sea, and over a week after Manila protested against Beijing’s annual fishing moratorium in the contested sea.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Philippines called on China to follow through with its responsibilities “under international law, cease and desist from displaying illegal and irresponsible behavior, avoid further escalating tensions at sea and immediately withdraw all of its vessels from Philippine maritime zones.”

“The lingering unauthorized presence of Chinese fishing and maritime vessels is not only illegal, but is also a source of instability in the region,” the Philippines said.

The Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef is said to be a low-tide elevation in the Kalayaan Island Group, which includes the Chigua Reef. Manila maintains that it has the right over the said waters.

Manila also said that Beijing’s constant intrusion into Philippine waters is against international law, which includes the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), its obligations under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and the 2016 Hague arbitral that ruled in favor of the Philippines that China has long ignored.

The Philippines “regrets” the presence of over 100 Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef just days after President Rodrigo Duterte met with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a telesummit, where both leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to solve issues of mutual concern through peaceful dialogue, and exercise restraint in any and all endeavors relating to the South China Sea.” — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Four Philippine universities remain on QS World rankings; UP falls by 13 spots

Four Philippine universities remain on QS World rankings; UP falls by 13 spots

By Angelica Y. Yang | 7 hours ago
Four Philippine universities stayed on the annual Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings which was recently...
Headlines
fbtw
In transition meeting, Remulla says DOJ has 'complicated' problems
play

In transition meeting, Remulla says DOJ has 'complicated' problems

6 hours ago
Incoming Justice Secretary Crispin “Boying” Remulla has his work cut out for him when he soon heads the department,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. selects retired UP professor Carlos as NSA, Estrella as agrarian reform chief

Marcos Jr. selects retired UP professor Carlos as NSA, Estrella as agrarian reform chief

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named two more officials to his prospective Cabinet — retired professor...
Headlines
fbtw
What will vloggers do in Marcos Jr.&rsquo;s Malaca&ntilde;ang? Incoming PCOO still unsure

What will vloggers do in Marcos Jr.’s Malacañang? Incoming PCOO still unsure

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Angeles, who will head the PCOO, said Thursday that their focus now is on reviewing the policy created by Duterte administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers, OFWs urge PhilHealth to scrap premium payment hike

Teachers, OFWs urge PhilHealth to scrap premium payment hike

By Angelica Y. Yang | 9 hours ago
Groups representing teachers and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) urged Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) on...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Comelec: 'Majority' of 2022 national election candidates file SOCE

Comelec: 'Majority' of 2022 national election candidates file SOCE

2 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said majority of the 2022 national elections candidates filed their statements of contributions...
Headlines
fbtw
US highlights alliance in courtesy call on Locsin, Marcos

US highlights alliance in courtesy call on Locsin, Marcos

3 hours ago
The United States’ Secretary of State Wendy Sherman paid a courtesy call on president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte to attend Independence Day rites in Rizal Park

Duterte to attend Independence Day rites in Rizal Park

By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to attend the 124th Independence Day rites at Rizal Park in Manila and two other events...
Headlines
fbtw
Clarita Carlos advises &lsquo;critical engagement&rsquo; with China on West Philippine Sea

Clarita Carlos advises ‘critical engagement’ with China on West Philippine Sea

6 hours ago
“Critical engagement with China would be the way to go and [president-elect] Marcos [Jr.] noted that it will still be...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. gov't urged: Appoint transport officials with empathy amid commuting crisis

Marcos Jr. gov't urged: Appoint transport officials with empathy amid commuting crisis

By Franco Luna | 10 hours ago
"We need leaders who will break the cycle of focusing on infrastructure projects intended to benefit only private vehicles...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with