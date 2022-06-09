Philippines protests presence of over 100 Chinese vessels returned in Julian Felipe Reef

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is protesting the return of more than 100 Chinese vessels on April 4 that operated illegally within the Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef and the waters around it.

This comes barely a year after Manila filed a diplomatic protest because 220 Chinese ships were also seen in the same area at the West Philippine Sea, and over a week after Manila protested against Beijing’s annual fishing moratorium in the contested sea.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, the Philippines called on China to follow through with its responsibilities “under international law, cease and desist from displaying illegal and irresponsible behavior, avoid further escalating tensions at sea and immediately withdraw all of its vessels from Philippine maritime zones.”

“The lingering unauthorized presence of Chinese fishing and maritime vessels is not only illegal, but is also a source of instability in the region,” the Philippines said.

The Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef is said to be a low-tide elevation in the Kalayaan Island Group, which includes the Chigua Reef. Manila maintains that it has the right over the said waters.

Manila also said that Beijing’s constant intrusion into Philippine waters is against international law, which includes the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), its obligations under the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and the 2016 Hague arbitral that ruled in favor of the Philippines that China has long ignored.

The Philippines “regrets” the presence of over 100 Chinese vessels in the Julian Felipe Reef just days after President Rodrigo Duterte met with Chinese President Xi Jinping via a telesummit, where both leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to solve issues of mutual concern through peaceful dialogue, and exercise restraint in any and all endeavors relating to the South China Sea.” — Kaycee Valmonte