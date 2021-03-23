#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Chinese vessels in Juan Felipe Reef must go, Manila tells Beijing
This March 22, 2021 aerial photo shows Chinese vessels still present in the Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea, well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.
Armed Forces of the Philippines

Chinese vessels in Juan Felipe Reef must go, Manila tells Beijing

(Philstar.com) - March 23, 2021 - 8:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday demanded the withdrawal of Chinese vessels from a reef within its exclusive economic zone, saying Beijing's continued "infringements and tolerance thereof" run counter to its commitments before the international community. 

Manila filed a diplomatic protest on March 21 after 220 Chinese ships were seen in the Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West Philippine Sea. 

The coral reef is located northeast of Pagkakaisa Banks and Reefs (Union Reefs), approximately 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza in the Palawan island.

In a statement, the foreign affairs department said the presence of Chinese ships there as well as other activities in the past "blatantly infringe upon Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction."

"The Philippines has been assiduously protesting the illegal and lingering (swarming) presence of Chinese fishing vessels and maritime assets in the said areas," the agency said in a statement.

China has practically ignored the diplomatic protests filed by the Philippines as it continued its aggressiveness over the disputed waters despite the pandemic still raging.

An official spokesperson also dismissed as speculation that the vessels in the reef are maritime militia boats, and only fishing vessels.

Manila urged Beijing to honor its obligations as state party to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and to abide by the 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated its claims, which it has also rejected.

Apart from the country's top diplomat, defense chief Delfin Lorenzana has called the presence of the Chinese ships an "incursion" and a "clear provocative action of militarizing the area." — Christian Deiparine with reports from Patricia Lourdes Viray

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE KALAYAAN GROUP OF ISLANDS PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
play
Palace: Non-essential travel suspended in and out of Metro Manila, nearby provinces
2 days ago
New COVID-19 curbs will take effect from March 21 to April 4 in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.
Headlines
fbfb
Astrazeneca came up with requirement of donating COVID-19 jabs to gov't &mdash; Galvez
Astrazeneca came up with requirement of donating COVID-19 jabs to gov't — Galvez
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
(Updated 7:24 p.m.) The private sector is not required to donate half of the COVID-19 shots they will buy to the national...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
Gov't can't assume liability for COVID-19 jabs bought by private sector, Duterte says
13 hours ago
Last month, the chief executive signed Republic Act 115251 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act of 2021, which gives indemnity...
Headlines
fbfb
Reduction of COVID-19 reproduction rate to 1 unlikely in 2 weeks &mdash; OCTA Research
Reduction of COVID-19 reproduction rate to 1 unlikely in 2 weeks — OCTA Research
10 hours ago
The reproduction rate—or the number of people that one COVID-19 positive case can infect—is now at 2.1 in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
'Band-aid solutions' won't control virus spread, health workers say on 'NCR Plus' curbs
'Band-aid solutions' won't control virus spread, health workers say on 'NCR Plus' curbs
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
"This is the reality: containing the virus through scientific approaches will pave the way for economic recovery," HPAAC...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Chinese Embassy tells US to stay out of issue of Chinese ships in West Philippine Sea
Chinese Embassy tells US to stay out of issue of Chinese ships in West Philippine Sea
1 hour ago
"The United States is not a party to the South China Sea issue," the Chinese Embassy said.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines falls to 61st place in World Happiness Report
Philippines falls to 61st place in World Happiness Report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
With an average score of 5.8880, The Philippines fell from 52nd to 61st place in the 2021 World Happiness Report.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings
Palace to bishop: Don't encourage Catholics to disregard gov't rules on gatherings
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Malacañang Tuesday expressed hope that Manila apostolic administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo would not encourage...
Headlines
fbfb
Syndicate behind &lsquo;pastillas&rsquo; scheme linked to trafficking of Filipino women to Syria
Syndicate behind ‘pastillas’ scheme linked to trafficking of Filipino women to Syria
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
The alleged masterminds behind the pastillas bribery scheme at the Bureau of Immigration have been linked to another racket...
Headlines
fbfb
Police chiefs ordered: Guard access points of 'NCR Plus' bubble
Police chiefs ordered: Guard access points of 'NCR Plus' bubble
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We have already mobilized the necessary police forces to restrict the movement of the people coming in and going out of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with