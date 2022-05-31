^

Headlines

Philippines files diplomatic protest vs China’s fishing ban that covers West PH Sea

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 5:44pm
Philippines files diplomatic protest vs Chinaâ€™s fishing ban that covers West PH Sea
Photo shows a 30-foot navigational buoy bearing the Philippine flag and deployed by the Philippine Coast Guard at the West Philippine Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines had once again filed a diplomatic protest against China’s annual fishing moratorium in some areas of the South China Sea for three and a half months as it extends to some parts of the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs said it protested against China’s unilateral fishing ban in a diplomatic note dated May 30. 

“The DFA reiterated its continuing protest of China’s annual practice of declaring a fishing ban over areas that extend far beyond China’s legitimate maritime entitlements under the 1982 UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea),” it said in a statement

The department added that the ban “has no basis in law, and undermines the mutual trust, confidence, and respect that should underpin bilateral relations, as affirmed most recently by President Rodrigo Duterte and President Xi Jinping during their Telesummit on April 8.” 

The Philippines had always protested against China’s annual fishing ban as it covers some of the areas that have already been recognized as part of Philippine territory. 

READ: Manila protests Beijing's unilateral fishing ban in South China Sea 

This year, China imposed the fishing moratorium on May 1 and is seen to continue until August 16 this year. The ban covers some areas of the South China Sea up to waters north of the 12 degrees north latitude.

Earlier this month, Vietnam also condemned the annual fishing ban for violating its sovereignty and territorial jurisdiction. 

Back home, the DFA cited the 2016 arbitral ruling that provided that Manila has the right over the living resources over its exclusive economic zone in the West Philippine Sea, which the South China Sea falls within.

The Philippines once again is urging China “to comply with its obligations under international law,” specifically the UNCLOS and the arbitral ruling on the South China Sea, and to stop illegal activities that violate Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in its own waters.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DFA summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila following a reported harassment of a maritime research vessel by the Chinese Coast Guard.

READ: Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea 

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Robredo&rsquo;s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov&rsquo;t

Fact check: Robredo’s recent US trip was not sponsored by Fil-Ams plotting against gov’t

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo had just arrived back in Manila over the weekend following a trip to the United States where she...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

Philippines summons Chinese envoy, protests harassment of research ship in West Philippine Sea

By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 10 hours ago
"The Department summoned a senior official of the Chinese Embassy in Manila to protest the harassment by CCG on RV Legend,...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

Robredo to cease being LP chairperson after term ends

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo will automatically cease being the chairperson of the formerly ruling Liberal Party once her term...
Headlines
fbtw
Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos&rsquo; Cabinet
play

Broadcaster Tulfo, Liloan mayor Frasco joining Marcos’ Cabinet

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Press Secretary-designate Trixie Angeles-Cruz, in a briefing on Monday, said Tulfo will lead the Department of Social Welfare...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR to reopen dolomite beach on June 12

DENR to reopen dolomite beach on June 12

6 hours ago
The Department of Environment and Natural Resources plans to reopen the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach on June 12, Independence...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
CHED: Over 2M students benefitted from free tertiary education law

CHED: Over 2M students benefitted from free tertiary education law

By Angelica Y. Yang | 29 minutes ago
Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera III said Tuesday that more than two million Filipino students have,...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino tourists may visit South Korea&rsquo;s Jeju Island, Yangyang visa-free beginning June

Filipino tourists may visit South Korea’s Jeju Island, Yangyang visa-free beginning June

By Kaycee Valmonte | 38 minutes ago
Filipinos can now travel to South Korea’s Jeju Island and Yangyang even without a visa beginning June as the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte thanks his officials in last full Cabinet meeting

Duterte thanks his officials in last full Cabinet meeting

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte thanked his officials during his last full Cabinet meeting as chief executive last Monday that was...
Headlines
fbtw
2022 Bar: Applications to start on June 13; sched back to November

2022 Bar: Applications to start on June 13; sched back to November

By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court will start accepting applications for the 2022 Bar exams on June 13.
Headlines
fbtw
Imee Marcos says 'unlikely, improper' for brother to endorse next Senate president

Imee Marcos says 'unlikely, improper' for brother to endorse next Senate president

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
“It’s most unlikely and quite improper. As you’re well aware, there’s a separation of the three branches...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with