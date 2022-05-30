^

Comelec says almost 1,000 vote-buying cases under investigation

Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 12:55pm
Comelec says almost 1,000 vote-buying cases under investigation
A worker verifies printed ballots which will be used for the May 9 national and local elections, at the National Printing Office in Quezon City, suburban Manila on March 15, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections is investigating almost 1,000 cases of vote-buying during the recently concluded 2022 elections, it disclosed Monday.

In an interview over ABS-CBN News Channel's "Rundown" early Monday morning, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia also said that the separate disqualification cases are now up for resolution after the respondents lodge their answers.

“We have almost 1,000 cases being investigated and we have several subpoenas issued, requiring the respondents to explain,” Garcia said. 

“In the case of disqualification cases involving practically the same fraud and irregularities, the cases are now submitted for resolution after the respondents are required to file their answer."

Almost 2,000 vote-counting machines were found to be defective in some way or another on election day, though Comelec Commissioner George Garcia at the time claimed these were all "common issues."

This came after the Comelec confirmed a "data breach" in poll machine provider Smartmatic, though it was careful to say that the leaked information was not election-related. 

RELATED: Comelec: Too early to tell if Smartmatic still tapped in 2025

The Comelec on election day also reminded the public that distributing sample ballots outside of polling precincts was an election offense, though the distribution continued to go on unhampered for the entire day, oftentimes even in front of personnel of the Philippine National Police deputized by the Comelec. 

“In the case of other fraud that you have mentioned, like for example, the presence of this garbage in one area in Cavite, and the data breach that happened, these are ongoing investigations,” Garcia also said Monday morning as he assured the public of full transparency.

"But definitely, I can promise you, we will come up and we will be very open and transparent to reveal to the public what happened and transpired in these investigations."

In the same interview, Garcia said that the Comelec would lobby Congress for a law against the use of social media trolls during the campaign period, claiming that the absence of a law regulating social media in the country rendered the poll body "powerless" in monitoring candidates'  online campaign spending.    

Earlier, Tsek.ph — a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media — said its findings indicate the Marcos Jr. is the top beneficiary of online disinformation.  

"Easily, anybody who will be victimized by these trolls can file cases in relation to cyber libel. But of course, it's very difficult to prove and at the same, it's very difficult to pinpoint the liability of individuals in this case," Garcia said. 

"That's the reason why in the next Congress, we will push for a social media regulation at least as far as election expenditure and campaign is concerned," he added.

