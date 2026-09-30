^

Headlines

PISTON strike enters second day over rising fuel prices

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — The transport strike by Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) has proceeded for a second day on Wednesday, September 30, in protest against rising oil prices.

According to the transport group’s national president, former senatorial candidate Mody Floranda, the two-day transport strike was launched in protest against the continued implementation of the Oil Deregulation Law, which he said burdens jeepney drivers and the general public by allowing oil companies to dictate fuel prices unilaterally.

“Nawawala naman yung maliit na kita ng ating mga driver at mga operator dahil nga sa mataas na presyo ng petrolyo,” Floranda said.

(The modest earnings of our drivers and operators are disappearing due to the high price of fuel.)

PISTON, which started the transport strike on September 29, is also urging the government to reevaluate existing policies and laws, specifically targeting the excise tax on fuel and the Oil Deregulation Law.

The group anticipates that drivers and operators across different regions will participate in the strike, potentially disrupting public transit in several areas.

In Metro Manila, PISTON said that they will march from Welcome Rotonda to Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the following areas will be the strike centers across the Philippines:

Metro Baguio

  • Japanese Garden Staging Area

Laguna

  • Crossing Central Terminal
  • Mamatid, Cabuyao
  • Balibago, Sta. Rosa

Albay

  • Daraga
  • Bascaran
  • Anislag
  • Peñaranda Park
  • Guinobatan
  • Ligao

Cebu

  • Landbank P. Del Rosario
  • Pacific Mall, Mandaue
  • Petron Cabancalan
  • Andok's Mabolo

Bacolod City

  • Shell Southbound flyover
  • Petron Northbound flyover

Panay

  • Shell, Jaro Plaza
  • Aklan

PISTON, in a separate statement, also said that the 78-year-old Tatay Elmer, who is known to be one of the “Piston 6,” has been rushed to the hospital due to a heart attack while at a protest.

The group said that he was rushed to the Caloocan City Medical Center and was unconscious as of PISTON’s 5:55 p.m. Facebook post on September 29.

The Piston 6, which Tatay Elmer is known to be a part of, is a group of six jeepney drivers from PISTON who were arrested in Caloocan City on June 2, 2020, for holding a peaceful roadside protest during COVID-19 community quarantines.

JEEPNEY

MODY FLORANDA

OIL DEREGULATION LAW

PISTON

TRANSPORT STRIKE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Election lawyer seeks TRO vs law moving barangay, SK polls to 2028

Election lawyer seeks TRO vs law moving barangay, SK polls to 2028

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
He asks the Supreme Court to strike down the law moving the polls to 2028.
Headlines
fbtw
Lord Allan Velasco out of Philippines, BI confirms

Lord Allan Velasco out of Philippines, BI confirms

By Ian Laqui | 19 hours ago
No hold departure order or derogatory record prevented the ex-speaker's exit.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP can&rsquo;t be compelled to admit bank accounts&rsquo;

‘VP can’t be compelled to admit bank accounts’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court yesterday denied the prosecution’s request for admission to compel Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian vows to block Sandigan budget cut

Gatchalian vows to block Sandigan budget cut

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian has vowed to block a proposed P551-million budget cut for the Sandiganbayan, arguing that...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte trial recap, Sept. 29: Baste Duterte on the stand

Sara Duterte trial recap, Sept. 29: Baste Duterte on the stand

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte testified at the impeachment trial of his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, on Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec prepared to comply with SC ruling on BSKE

Comelec prepared to comply with SC ruling on BSKE

By Christine Boton | 12 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is operationally and financially prepared to abide by any Supreme Court order pertaining...
Headlines
fbtw
BI, NBI confirm Velasco, wife out of Philippines

BI, NBI confirm Velasco, wife out of Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
Former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco boarded a flight to Japan on Aug. 30 and did not fly back to Manila on Sept. 14, his...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Leptospirosis cases up, dengue down

DOH: Leptospirosis cases up, dengue down

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The number of leptospirosis cases in the country is increasing, with nearly 12,000 infections recorded this year, while dengue...
Headlines
fbtw
Authorities closing in on youth &lsquo;groomers&rsquo;

Authorities closing in on youth ‘groomers’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 12 hours ago
Authorities are closing in on people allegedly grooming minors into criminal activities, Interior and Local Government Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators to DOT: Keep &lsquo;Love the Philippines&rsquo;

Senators to DOT: Keep ‘Love the Philippines’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Senators have asked the Department of Tourism to stand by its present “Love the Philippines” campaign so it can...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with