Treeless urban areas may face 50 degrees Celsius heat index as Super El NiÃ±o looms

Treeless urban areas may face 50 degrees Celsius heat index as Super El Niño looms

A dog drinks from a water container as residents line up their containers in Tondo, Manila on March 18, 2024 amid aniticipations of a reduction of the water pressure of Metro Manila concessionnaires due to the continuous decline of water levels at the Angat Dam as a result of the effects of El Nino.

MANILA, Philippines — Heat index in cities and towns with limited tree cover could reach 45 to 50 degrees Celsius during Super El Niño, the Climate Change Commission said.

Climate Change Commissioner Albert Dela Cruz said on Wednesday, September 30, that the Super El Niño phenomenon expected to start in October this year is so far the “most severe” that the Philippines may experience.

“Ito po 'yung pinaka-bad at ito ‘yung pinakamatindi sa tala ng history,” Dela Cruz said.

(This is the worst and most severe in the records of history.)

The commissioner noted that sea surface temperatures could increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius during Super El Niño, which could exacerbate atmospheric conditions and drive up the heat index.

From this, residents of urban areas where there is little greenery to deflect the heat may experience dangerous levels of heat index.

“Kasama na diyan 'yung mga lumot. ‘Yung mga nasa pader na lumot, kasama ‘yung mga grasses, kailangan hindi inaalis ‘yan. Kapag walang puno, walang grasses, walang lumot at walang tubig, walang sasalo. Ang sasalo diyan ay mga tao at mga animals,” Dela Cruz said.

(That includes moss as well. The moss growing on walls, along with grasses, should not be removed. When there are no trees, grasses, moss, and water, there is nothing to absorb the heat. The ones that will bear the heat will be people and animals.)

Preserving greens in urban jungles

Dela Cruz explained that heat bounces off concrete walls in urban jungles, making people living in cities more vulnerable to heat stroke during Super El Niño.

Due to this, he urged the public to preserve any remaining “greens” in the urban jungle, including moss and grasses.

“Kung meron kayong nakitang pader na mayroong green, dati-dati nililinis natin 'yung lumot. Huwag nating alisin 'yan. Kasama na 'yung mga sa sidewalk. Kung minsan sa mga sidewalk natin makikita natin may mga lumot huwag ho nating alisin 'yan,” Dela Cruz said.

(If you saw walls with greens, which we used to clean before, let’s not remove those. Including the sidewalks. Sometimes we see moss on the sidewalks, let’s not remove them.)

He also pushed for the installation of misting systems and public cooling and hydration systems in busy and populated areas.

Stay indoors

Dela Cruz cited a study by the University of Chicago’s Climate Impact Lab, saying there could be 6,500 fatalities in the Philippines from the impacts of Super El Niño, to describe the severity of its potential impact.

The commissioner suggested implementing a shifting schedule for classes and work once Super El Niño starts to peak to avoid heat-related health issues.

He proposed moving the class schedule from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., to make students stay inside their homes at 10:00 a.m.

Senior citizens with pre-existing conditions and other vulnerable sectors, meanwhile, were also advised to stay indoors during peak heat hours from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.