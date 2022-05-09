^

Headlines

Comelec, poll watchers warn against 'illegal' sample ballots distributed on election day

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 3:26pm
Comelec, poll watchers warn against 'illegal' sample ballots distributed on election day
Photo taken outside the Pinyahan Elementary School voting precinct in Quezon City and dated May 9, 2022 shows sample ballots littering the ground next to a police assistance desk.
Philstar.com / Franco Luna

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections warned against sample ballots that were reportedly being distributed outside of voting precincts around the country on Monday, May 9. 

Police officers stationed at the Loyola Grand Villas in Marikina City and Pinyahan Elementary School precincts in Quezon City confirmed that unknown elements were distributing the ballots. 

The ballots seen by Philstar.com urged readers to vote for presidential frontrunner Sen. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his running-mate Sara Duterte.

It is unclear who was distributing the ballots, but Police Master Sergeant Nicolas Lapie of the Marikina Police District said one "Katrina Santos" introduced herself as a "poll watcher" with the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas before she got caught distributing ballots. 

Local police from both cities played down the incident, citing the lack of manpower and calling them an isolated incident. Besides the PNP, voting precincts are also secured by personnel of the military and the Bureau of Fire Protection. 

In Marikina, the cops stationed at the venue said they sent the woman away once they caught her, insisting this was an "isolated incident" considering things were "worse in other precincts." They added that the incident was "not a big deal" since they caught the woman earlier on.

At the Pinyahan Elementary School, sample ballots flooded the ground and nearby garbage cans; all this, despite a police assistance desk set up right outside the venue. 

"Marami kasing tao. Pinagsasabihan namin pero 'di namin kaya. Kulang kasi kami sa tao," Police Lt. Eugene Bulan told Philstar.com. (There are just too many people. We tell them to stop but we can't handle them all. We lack manpower.)

Sought for comment, Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting area lead Limuel Lopez told Philstar.com that poll watchers were growing concerned about the countless sample ballots around the area. 

"The voters here are holding sample ballots but we don't know for which candidates...there's a police assistance desk outside, but I'm not sure if they're enforcing the rule," he said in Filipino. 

Other users on social media also reported sample ballots being circulated outside voting precincts around the country. 

At a press briefing Monday afternoon, Comelec commissioner George Garcia reminded the general public that giving out sample ballots on election day is prohibited. 

"Under our general instructions, campaigning is prohibiting, and if you give sample ballots, that's still sample ballots...We can go after candidates who authorize and distribute sample ballots," he said in Filipino. 

In a statement posted in its Facebook page, the Legal Network for Truthful Elections said the same as it reminded Filipinos to report to police or nearby authorities any cases of sample ballot distribution. 

“Can flyers and sample ballots be given outside the voting center? Answer: Campaigning is not allowed. This is unlawful electioneering,” LENTE said in Filipino. 

Marcos Jr. is running for the country’s highest seat in the land, marking his family's second attempt to return to Malacañang after the ouster of the clan patriarch. The two-decade rule of the clan patriarch was marked by outright abuse of human rights and massive plunder of state coffers.

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates

LIST: 2022 senatorial slate of presidential candidates

13 hours ago
Below is a list of senatorial lineups of leading presidential candidates and their running mates.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 Local Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 local elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

Comelec says decision on 4 DQ cases vs Marcos out by Tuesday

22 hours ago
The Commission on Elections said it will promulgate the four disqualification cases filed against presidential aspirant Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos casts vote in Ilocos Norte

Marcos casts vote in Ilocos Norte

By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has cast his vote in Ilocos Norte, early morning on M...
Headlines
fbtw
Lacson not inclined to accept Cabinet position

Lacson not inclined to accept Cabinet position

4 hours ago
Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Monday that he is not inclined to accept a Cabinet position, if he...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Voters, poll watchers question glitches as broken machines stall long lines at precincts

Voters, poll watchers question glitches as broken machines stall long lines at precincts

By Franco Luna | 4 minutes ago
"I've been voting here for so long. This is the first time this has happened," she said.
Headlines
fbtw
Pacquiao confident poor Filipinos will deliver votes needed to win

Pacquiao confident poor Filipinos will deliver votes needed to win

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The standard bearer of PROMDI cast his vote before noon at Kiamba Central Elementary School in Sarangani, the home province...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd strongly condemns shooting of teacher in Negros Occidental

DepEd strongly condemns shooting of teacher in Negros Occidental

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Monday it deplores the shooting of a teacher from Himamaylan National High School...
Headlines
fbtw
Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'

Not even halfway through voting day, nearly 1,900 vote counting machines marred with 'common issues'

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 hours ago
In an update to reporters at 10:27 a.m., Commission on Elections Commissioner George Garcia said 1,867 vote counting machines...
Headlines
fbtw
'It's his right to endorse or not': Sara defends Duterte's non-endorsement of Marcos

'It's his right to endorse or not': Sara defends Duterte's non-endorsement of Marcos

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Vice Presidential candidate Sara Duterte, running-mate of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., cast her vote in Davao...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with