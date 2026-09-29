Lord Allan Velasco out of Philippines, BI confirms

Image shows dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. (center) with former speaker Lord Allan Velasco and Vice President Sara Duterte. This is one of the photographs included with the affidavit Gracioso submitted to the NBI.

MANILA, Philippines — Fformer House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco has not returned from abroad with yet no cases filed against him, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) confirmed on Tuesday, September 29.

Velasco is among the subjects of the National Bureau of Investigation's probe looking into the allegations of Velasco's former security aide, Rodulfo Gracioso Jr.

The former Marinduque representative has not been issued a hold departure order or other derogatory record that would have prevented him from leaving the country,

Velasco cleared immigration controls without any legal impediment to his departure, the immigration bureau said, citing travel records. It, however, refused to bare more details.

"The BI cannot disclose further details concerning an individual's immigration records due to data privacy concerns," the bureau said.

A hold departure order is a court-issued directive that prevents a person covered by the order from leaving the Philippines while the restriction remains in effect.

"The Bureau remains committed to the consistent enforcement of immigration laws and policies while ensuring the proper protection and confidentiality of personal information," it added.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag separately said Tuesday that Velasco left the country on August 30 and had yet to return. Matibag said immigration records initially showed that Velasco was expected to return on September 14.

His departure therefore preceded the public emergence in late September of allegations by Gracioso, a dismissed police officer, involving purported cash deliveries to Vice President Sara Duterte he made for Velasco .

NBI looking into cash delivery claims

The confirmation of Velasco's whereabouts comes as the NBI investigates allegations contained in Gracioso's sworn affidavit. The bureau has said it plans to invite Velasco and other individuals named in the affidavit to hear their side.

The Philippine National Police said Gracioso had been detailed as a security officer or staff member of Velasco, although it did not immediately specify the period of his assignment.

Gracioso alleged that, on Velasco's instructions, he delivered suitcases containing cash to Duterte, former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte. He claimed he made more than 20 deliveries to the vice president totaling more than P2 billion and also alleged delivering more than P1 billion to the former president.

The allegations are being investigated by the NBI.

Velasco's camp has denied Gracioso's allegations, describing them as fabricated and inconsistent with verifiable events. Duterte has likewise denied knowing Gracioso or receiving money from him.