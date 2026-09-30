^

Headlines

ICC rejects Duterte bid for expert verification of evidence

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 8:39am
ICC rejects Duterte bid for expert verification of evidence
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appears at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague on September 16, 2026, during a preparatory session as he faces charges over his “war on drugs,” which killed thousands.
AFP / Pool / Piroschka Van De Wouw

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court (ICC) has rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request to require expert verification of open-source and user-generated evidence in his crimes against humanity case, saying the additional requirement could unnecessarily delay the start of his trial.

ICC Trial Chamber III, in a seven-page decision dated September 28, denied the defense’s request to amend the court’s E-Court Protocol to include an “expert verification field” for evidence listings.

The request was filed last month by Duterte’s defense team, led by British lawyer Peter Haynes, amid concerns over the volume and quality of evidence disclosed by the prosecution.

The proposed amendment would have required another layer of authentication for evidence obtained from open sources or generated by users.

“Given the large volume of evidence that has been made available by the Prosecution in the present case, as well as the breadth of open-source and user-generated evidence, such obligation, if implemented, may in the event be unnecessary and could well have the effect of causing a needless delay to the start of the trial,” the chamber said.

The chamber noted that it had already issued multiple orders during the third status conference to address concerns over the volume of evidence.

Instead, the ICC granted the prosecution’s request to amend the E-Court Protocol by adding a URL metadata field for open-source evidence.

The field will allow the parties to identify the URL associated with the evidence at the time it was captured.

The proposal was agreed upon by the prosecution, defense and common legal representatives of the victims.

“Under these circumstances, the chamber is satisfied that it is appropriate to grant the request and decides to amend the E-Court Protocol as requested,” the chamber said.

The ICC Registry, the court’s administrative arm, was ordered to implement the changes by October 2, less than two months before Duterte’s trial is scheduled to begin.

Defense flags volume of evidence

Duterte’s defense team has separately asked the ICC to cap the prosecution’s evidence at 10,000 items, saying the case record has grown to 62,130 from an initial 5,275. The defense said the disclosure includes more than 320,000 pages of documents and over 1,000 audio-visual materials.

Duterte’s lawyers have described the prosecution’s evidence disclosure as being in a “terrible mess.”

The prosecution has disputed the characterization, saying the defense’s claims were not entirely accurate and were “really exaggerated, in [his] view.”

Duterte faces crimes against humanity charges over alleged killings during his time as Davao City mayor and president of the Philippines.

The 81-year-old former president appeared before the ICC in person for the first time on September 16 during the third status conference, when the chamber also heard arguments concerning his health and ability to stand trial.

Philippine authorities arrested Duterte in Pasay City on March 11, 2025, before turning him over to the ICC. He was flown to The Hague, Netherlands, where he remains in ICC custody.

Trial Chamber III later ruled that Duterte should remain detained, citing the likelihood that he could abscond or obstruct or endanger the investigation or court proceedings.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30, 2026.

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Election lawyer seeks TRO vs law moving barangay, SK polls to 2028

Election lawyer seeks TRO vs law moving barangay, SK polls to 2028

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
He asks the Supreme Court to strike down the law moving the polls to 2028.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP can&rsquo;t be compelled to admit bank accounts&rsquo;

‘VP can’t be compelled to admit bank accounts’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 9 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court yesterday denied the prosecution’s request for admission to compel Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Lord Allan Velasco out of Philippines, BI confirms

Lord Allan Velasco out of Philippines, BI confirms

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
No hold departure order or derogatory record prevented the ex-speaker's exit.
Headlines
fbtw
Gatchalian vows to block Sandigan budget cut

Gatchalian vows to block Sandigan budget cut

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian has vowed to block a proposed P551-million budget cut for the Sandiganbayan, arguing that...
Headlines
fbtw
BI, NBI confirm Velasco, wife out of Philippines

BI, NBI confirm Velasco, wife out of Philippines

By Rudy Santos | 9 hours ago
Former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco boarded a flight to Japan on Aug. 30 and did not fly back to Manila on Sept. 14, his...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Action pushed vs gender-based violence online

Action pushed vs gender-based violence online

By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
With over 60 million micro, small and medium enterprises in Southeast Asia owned or managed by women, President Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec prepared to comply with SC ruling on BSKE

Comelec prepared to comply with SC ruling on BSKE

By Christine Boton | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Elections is operationally and financially prepared to abide by any Supreme Court order pertaining...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Leptospirosis cases up, dengue down

DOH: Leptospirosis cases up, dengue down

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The number of leptospirosis cases in the country is increasing, with nearly 12,000 infections recorded this year, while dengue...
Headlines
fbtw
Authorities closing in on youth &lsquo;groomers&rsquo;

Authorities closing in on youth ‘groomers’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
Authorities are closing in on people allegedly grooming minors into criminal activities, Interior and Local Government Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with