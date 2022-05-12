^

Headlines

Comelec: Too early to tell if Smartmatic still tapped in 2025

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
May 12, 2022 | 4:39pm
Comelec: Too early to tell if Smartmatic still tapped in 2025
People place their ballots in a counting machine after casting their votes during the presidential election at a polling precinct in Quezon City, suburban Manila on May 9, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — With its internal investigation into the Smartmatic vote-counting machine mishaps that saddled most of the 2022 polls still ongoing, the Commission on Elections Thursday said that it is still too early to tell if Smartmatic will be the commission's partner of choice to provide poll machines again in 2025.

At a press briefing Thursday afternoon, Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco said that the Comelec's probe into the faulty vote counting machines is purely looking at which components failed or if procedural tech matters caused the widespread delays on election day. 

"We want to determine the reasons. Where did the problems come from if it was purely procedural? We welcome and we are already starting the probe, and the goal of that is to improve the 2025 elections," he said, claiming that the Comelec still held transparent elections overall with no anomalies, just "tech issues that need to be addressed." 

Despite the Comelec standing by its preparations for the May 9 polls, Laudiangco said that the voting experience on Monday gave the commission "lessons learned" to allow them to sharpen their terms of preference moving forward. He said that these could mean "hopefully new machines in 2025."

This comes after poll watchdog groups including Kontra Daya and the National Citizens Movement for Free Elections said they backed calls for the Comelec to blacklist the poll tech provider after widespread glitches and technical difficulties caused mass delays on Monday, leaving thousands of voters still waiting for their turn to cast their ballots after the scheduled election time had already elapsed. 

Almost 2,000 vote counting machines were found to be defective in some way or another on election day, though Comelec Commissioner George Garcia at the time claimed these were all "common issues." The issues however went unrepaired for hours, and some voters reported being in line for up to 24 hours. 

The question now is this: will Comelec still be considering Smartmatic in 2025 as its possible poll automation provider? 

Laudiangco said that "it may happen," but that it was "too early to say." He pointed to the Government Procurement Reform Act, which lays out specific rules governing the disqualification and blacklisting of providers and contractors. 

"Until such time that the procurement entity declares [this], we can't say if we'll be considering them again. I don't want to speak yet because all these matters, not just the budgetary part but their compliance with the contract will be dealt with during the assessment," he said. 

"Let's first allow the process to take place because if I speak on it today, we might jeopardize the procedures."

He added that if it is determined during the investigation that the company indeed breached its contract, then blacklisting is still on the table. 

"It may affect payment and it may go to blacklisting. But then again it is too early because investigations are ongoing and there is an assessment under the law," he said.  

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

SMARTMATIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the presumptive president-elect, is already preparing potential appointments and on top of...
Headlines
fbtw
Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

Choice of economic managers crucial to transition team, says Marcos Jr.

By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the presumptive president-elect, is already preparing potential appointments and on top of...
Headlines
fbtw
Robredo: Elections just start of bigger battle

Robredo: Elections just start of bigger battle

By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
For Vice President Leni Robredo, the outcome of the May 9 elections is just the beginning of the bigger battle.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte says country needs patriotic Filipinos advocating discipline, peace

Sara Duterte says country needs patriotic Filipinos advocating discipline, peace

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Davao City mayor added that the country needs a “future generation of patriotic Filipinos that advocate peace and...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

LIVE updates: 2022 National Elections

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Philstar.com will bring you the latest news, election results, videos and live updates on the 2022 national and local...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
PNP vows to protect those going to rallies contesting the elections

PNP vows to protect those going to rallies contesting the elections

By Angelica Y. Yang | 11 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police (PNP) has committed to protect civilians attending rallies to contest the results of the 2022...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte says 'no apologies' for drug war

Duterte says 'no apologies' for drug war

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
While some groups accuse him of being a human rights violator because of his drug war, President Rodrigo Duterte will...
Headlines
fbtw
Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

Kids' books about dictatorship, Martial Law spook Philippine intel chief

By Jonathan de Santos | 1 hour ago
The Philippines' intelligence chief on Thursday expressed alarm at children's books about dictatorship and about Martial Law...
Headlines
fbtw
Xi Jinping congratulates &lsquo;17th Philippine president&rsquo; Marcos

Xi Jinping congratulates ‘17th Philippine president’ Marcos

3 hours ago
"I attach great importance to the development of China-Philippines relations and am willing to establish a good working relationship...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros on future of opposition: We have to survive; we intend to stay

Hontiveros on future of opposition: We have to survive; we intend to stay

3 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the lone opposition candidate leading in the Senate race, said on Thursday that they intend to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with