^

Headlines

Marcos institutionalizes DBM public funds tracker

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 2:41pm
Marcos institutionalizes DBM public funds tracker
PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed the General Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2026 during a ceremony at Malacañan Palace on Monday, Jan. 5.
Noel B. Pabalate / PPA Pool

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management’s (DBM) platform, where the public can monitor and track government funds has been made permanent and embedded into government systems.

This comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 126 on Tuesday, September 28, to institutionalize DBM’s Centralized Open Monitoring Platform for Appropriations and Spending Statistics (COMPASS).

The digital platform COMPASS, launched in late June this year, allows the public to track the movement of government funds from approval to release, obligations incurred, and actual disbursements.

The information can also be filtered by agency, department, purpose, fiscal year and other categories.

“There is a need to institutionalize the COMPASS portal to enhance public access to information on government budget, procurement, and fund utilization through a unified digital platform,” the executive order read.

COMPASS Council

The order directed all government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, and state financial institutions to publish and disclose information that may be required by the DBM on the COMPASS Portal.

Local government units, meanwhile, were encouraged to do the same.

For its implementation, the COMPASS Council, composed of the DBM as the chairperson, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) as the co-chairperson, and the Department of Finance and Department of the Interior and Local Government as members, will be established.

The COMPASS portal will be embedded in existing government digital systems such as the Budget and Treasury Management System, Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System, Digital Information for Monitoring and Evaluation and E-Gov App.

DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET MANAGEMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments

Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
House prosecution legal spokesperson Benjamin Tolosa said that he also received a warning from the Senate impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
Election lawyer seeks TRO vs law moving barangay, SK polls to 2028

Election lawyer seeks TRO vs law moving barangay, SK polls to 2028

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
He asks the Supreme Court to strike down the law moving the polls to 2028.
Headlines
fbtw
Baste: I would have blocked GenCorp deals

Baste: I would have blocked GenCorp deals

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte faced the Senate impeachment court yesterday as a hostile witness,...
Headlines
fbtw
Lord Allan Velasco out of Philippines, BI confirms

Lord Allan Velasco out of Philippines, BI confirms

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
No hold departure order or derogatory record prevented the ex-speaker's exit.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP can&rsquo;t be compelled to admit bank accounts&rsquo;

‘VP can’t be compelled to admit bank accounts’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
The Senate impeachment court yesterday denied the prosecution’s request for admission to compel Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PISTON strike enters second day over rising fuel prices

PISTON strike enters second day over rising fuel prices

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The transport strike by Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide has proceeded for a second day on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC rejects Duterte bid for expert verification of evidence

ICC rejects Duterte bid for expert verification of evidence

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 7 hours ago
The International Criminal Court has rejected former President Rodrigo Duterte’s request to require expert verification...
Headlines
fbtw
Water service interruptions set until October 3

Water service interruptions set until October 3

By Josiah Antonio | 16 hours ago
Several parts of Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan are experiencing water service interruptions due to maintenance and improvement...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG repels China vessels anew

PCG repels China vessels anew

By Andrew Ronquillo | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard drove away a Chinese maritime militia vessel that deployed 24 small boats or sampans around...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with