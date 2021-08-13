




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines logs 13,177Â new COVID-19 cases in highest daily rise since April 2
Volunteers screen and inoculate residents during the continuing 24/7 vaccination drive of the local government inside the University of  Santo Tomas Gymnasium in Manila on Aug. 12, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Philippines logs 13,177 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily rise since April 2

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 4:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Local health authorities on Friday reported 13,177 more COVID-19 infections, bringing the national caseload to 1,713,302.



    
	
  • 
	
    Active cases: 96,395 or 5.6% of the total
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Recoveries: 4,322, pushing total to 1,587,069
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Deaths: 299, bringing total to 29,838
    
	
    • 




This is the second-highest daily rise in cases ever recorded since the start of the pandemic, trailing only behind the record 15,310 infections recorded in April 2. 






Restrictions loosened in some areas; Travel ban extended again



    
	
  • 
	
    The province of Laguna and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro will be shifted to the less strict modified enhanced community quarantine from August 16 to 31, Malacañang announced. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The pandemic task force extended restrictions on travelers coming from 10 countries until end-August as the threat of the highly contagious Delta variant continues to grow.
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    It also trimmed its list of "green" or low-risk territories, reducing the number of fully vaccinated travelers who are allowed to undergo a shorter seven-day quarantine upon arrival to the Philippines. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    More vaccines continue to be shipped to the country with 2 million Sinovac doses arriving last night 575,800 AstraZeneca shots arriving earlier today. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    The National Task Force Against COVID-19 estimates that nearly half of Metro Manila's residents will be fully vaccinated by August 20, when the two-week lockdown imposed over the capital region is set to expire. 
    
	
    • 
	
  • 
	
    Figures from the NTF show that the government has consistently hit or surpassed its target of vaccinating at least half a million people per day nationwide with a daily vaccination rate of 558,000 from August 1 to 12.  
    
	
    • 



                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COVID-19 TALLY PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Health officials scolded Dr. Romeo Quijano after he claimed on radio dZRH that the jabs are "more dangerous" than the virus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Samira Gutoc, who mounted a failed senatorial bid under the opposition slate Otso Diretso in 2019, has joined the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms arrived Friday in the Philipp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Justice Jose Portugal Perez, SC's homegrown magistrate, passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Justice Jose Portugal Perez, SC's homegrown magistrate, passes away


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Portugal Perez, the Judiciary’s homegrown justice who dedicated his 45...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The United States authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. has withdrawn his application to become an associate justice of the Supreme...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pandemic task force updates list of &lsquo;green' territories
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pandemic task force updates list of ‘green' territories


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Inbound travelers from "green" territories who are fully vaccinated only need to go through a seven-day quarantine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao&rsquo;s PDP-Laban denies claims he is building new national party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao’s PDP-Laban denies claims he is building new national party


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The faction of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino—Lakas ng Bayan led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao denied claims that he is turning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pregnant women now part of jab priority group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pregnant women now part of jab priority group


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pregnant women are now part of the priority group for vaccination against COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with