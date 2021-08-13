575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms arrived Friday in the Philippines.
The shots landed at 9:35 a.m. at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport onboard China Airlines flight CI 701 and were welcomed by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez and presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.
The jabs are part of the 2.6 million doses private firms bought through an agreement with AstraZeneca and the Philippine government inked last November 2020.
Concepcion said more doses procured by private firms are expected to arrive by the end of next week.
While the shots would mostly be used for the inoculation of workers of private firms, Galvez said that he and Concepcion have agreed to share vaccine supplies.
“Just in case they need doses, the government procurement, we can give some to them,” Galvez said, noting that the government may also source doses from the private sector.
Bulk of the shots will be deployed in Metro Manila, where most of the private firms who bought the jabs are located, but some will also be allocated to Calabarzon, Concepcion said.
The AstraZeneca vaccine, taken in two doses spaced eight to 12 weeks apart, is 63.09% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
The country is also set to receive Friday afternoon 15,000 doses of the second dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.
- Total doses administered: 24,479,750
- First dose: 13,087,781
- Second dose: 11,391,969
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 09 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 9, 2021
As of 08 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 24,479,750 doses have already been administered. 13,087,781 have received their first doses while 11,391,969 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/wHZ7tYh10q
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.
The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday.
“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.
As of August 1, about 8.36% of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Total doses administered: 20,863,544
- First dose: 11,747,581
- Second dose: 9,115,963
[VACCINE ROLLOUT UPDATE: 02 August 2021]— Department of Health (@DOHgovph) August 2, 2021
As of 01 August 2021, 6PM, a total of 20,863,544 doses have already been administered. 11,747,581 have received their first doses while 9,115,963 have already gotten the complete protection of the COVID-19 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/KrlZldxo7c
China will donate more COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian says at the inauguration of the China-funded Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Mandaluyong and Makati.
"As the Philippines is facing an increase in demand of vaccines, we will donate more and substantively increase supply of vaccines to the Philippines," Huang says.
