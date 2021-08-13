




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines
A total of 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms arrived Friday in the Philippines.
National Task Force Against COVID-19

                     

                        

                           
575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 10:23am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A total of 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms arrived Friday in the Philippines.



The shots landed at 9:35 a.m. at Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport onboard China Airlines flight CI 701 and were welcomed by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez and presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.






The jabs are part of the 2.6 million doses private firms bought through an agreement with AstraZeneca and the Philippine government inked last November 2020.



Concepcion said more doses procured by private firms are expected to arrive by the end of next week.



While the shots would mostly be used for the inoculation of workers of private firms, Galvez said that he and Concepcion have agreed to share vaccine supplies.



“Just in case they need doses, the government procurement, we can give some to them,” Galvez said, noting that the government may also source doses from the private sector.



Bulk of the shots will be deployed in Metro Manila, where most of the private firms who bought the jabs are located, but some will also be allocated to Calabarzon, Concepcion said.



The AstraZeneca vaccine, taken in two doses spaced eight to 12 weeks apart, is 63.09% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection.



The country is also set to receive Friday afternoon 15,000 doses of the second dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ASTRAZENECA
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINES
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                           


                           

                              
A new thread on the Philippines' vaccination program in 2021 in the government's revised objective to reach "population protection." (Main image: The STAR/Michael Varcas, file)

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 9, 2021 - 2:56pm                              


                              
An estimated 10.45% of the 109 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 between March 1 and August 9, according to government data.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 24,479,750
    • 
	
  • First dose: 13,087,781
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 11,391,969
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 5:56pm                              


                              
The Philippines on Tuesday receives 3,000,060 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States.



The latest donation is part of the P1.38 billion assistance of the US government to the Philippines since the onset of the pandemic.



Last month, more than 3 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the American government arrived in the country.



 

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 3, 2021 - 10:08am                              


                              
The Department of Tourism hails the City of Manila's drive-thru vaccination site at Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park which opened on Saturday. 



“With the move to revert Metro Manila to the stricter enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measure, this initiative will help establish the much needed resistance against the Delta variant of the virus," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat says.

                           

                           

                              

                                 August 2, 2021 - 4:59pm                              


                              
As of August 1, about 8.36% of the country's 109 million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



    
	
  • Total doses administered: 20,863,544
    • 
	
  • First dose: 11,747,581
    • 
	
  • Second dose: 9,115,963
    • 




                           

                           

                              

                                 July 29, 2021 - 6:06pm                              


                              
China will donate more COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian says at the inauguration of the China-funded Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge connecting Mandaluyong and Makati.



"As the Philippines is facing an increase in demand of vaccines, we will donate more and substantively increase supply of vaccines to the Philippines," Huang says.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health officials scolded Dr. Romeo Quijano after he claimed on radio dZRH that the jabs are "more dangerous" than the virus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000 for 2nd consecutive day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000 for 2nd consecutive day


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the second straight day, new coronavirus cases yesterday breached 12,000, according to the Department of Health.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pregnant women now part of jab priority group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pregnant women now part of jab priority group


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pregnant women are now part of the priority group for vaccination against COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Up to Duterte whether to reveal 'disorganized' mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Up to Duterte whether to reveal 'disorganized' mayor


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
It would be up to President Rodrigo Duterte to decide whether to identify the mayor who was stripped of the authority...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao&rsquo;s PDP-Laban denies claims he is building new national party
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao’s PDP-Laban denies claims he is building new national party


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The faction of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino—Lakas ng Bayan led by Sen. Manny Pacquiao denied claims that he is turning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI defers increases on SRP amid ECQ
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI defers increases on SRP amid ECQ


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry is putting off increases on the suggested retail price of basic goods with Metro Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 OFWs to use yellow cards as temporary vaccine card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
OFWs to use yellow cards as temporary vaccine card


                              

                                                                  By Neil Jayson Servallos |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Overseas Filipino workers will be using government-issued “yellow cards” while the government works on a unified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace defends PNP data gathering
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace defends PNP data gathering


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Active police community operations” are not being used for politics, Malacañang said yesterday, after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Betel woes: Barangay suspends &lsquo;freedom of spit&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Betel woes: Barangay suspends ‘freedom of spit’


                              

                                                                  By Artemio Dumlao |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
While betel nut chewing is a long tradition in Benguet, officials of one village in Buguias town have had enough of the spitting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with