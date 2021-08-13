Laguna, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro under MECQ starting August 16
MANILA, Philippines — The province of Laguna and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro will be under the less strict modified enhanced community quarantine from August 16 to 31, Malacañang said on Friday.
This was after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the government’s pandemic task force to de-escalate the classification of the three areas from enhanced community quarantine to MECQ.
Metro Manila and Bataan remain under ECQ until August 20 and August 22, respectively.
Here is a list of other areas under MECQ and general community quarantine:
MECQ from August 16 to August 31
- Apayao
- Ilocos Norte
- Bulacan
- Cavite
- Lucena City
- Rizal
- Aklan
- Iloilo province
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Cebu City
GCQ with heightened restrictions from August 16 to 31
- Ilocos Sur
- Cagayan
- Quezon
- Batangas
- Naga City
- Antique
- Bacolod City
- Capiz
- Negros Oriental
- Cebu
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Misamis Orienta
- Davao City
- Davao del Norte
- Davao Occidental
- Davao de Oro
- Butuan City
GQC from August 13 to 31
- Tarlac
GCQ from August 16 to 31
- Baguio City
- Santiago City
- Quirino
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Batangas
- Quezon
- Puerto Princesa
- Guimaras
- Negros Occidental
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Zamboanga City
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Davao Oriental
- Davao del Sur
- General Santos City
- Sultan Kudarat
- Sarangani
- North Cotabato
- South Cotabato
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Cotabato City
Other areas in the country will be under modified general community quarantine from August 16 to 31.
The Philippines is battling one of Southeast Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. Health authorities on Thursday reported 12,439 new infections, bringing the caseload to over 1.7 million. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
