Laguna, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro under MECQ starting August 16
Individuals line up to receive cash aid from the national government during enhanced community quarantine at a basketball court in Manila on August 11, 2021
MANILA, Philippines — The province of Laguna and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro will be under the less strict modified enhanced community quarantine from August 16 to 31, Malacañang said on Friday.



This was after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the government’s pandemic task force to de-escalate the classification of the three areas from enhanced community quarantine to MECQ.



Metro Manila and Bataan remain under ECQ until August 20 and August 22, respectively. 



Here is a list of other areas under MECQ and general community quarantine:



MECQ from August 16 to August 31



    
	
  Apayao
     
	
  Ilocos Norte
     
	
  Bulacan
     
	
  Cavite
     
	
  Lucena City
     
	
  Rizal
     
	
  Aklan
     
	
  Iloilo province
     
	
  Lapu-Lapu City
     
	
  Mandaue City
     
	
  Cebu City
     




GCQ with heightened restrictions from August 16 to 31



    
	
  Ilocos Sur
     
	
  Cagayan
     
	
  Quezon
     
	
  Batangas
     
	
  Naga City
     
	
  Antique
     
	
  Bacolod City
     
	
  Capiz
     
	
  Negros Oriental
     
	
  Cebu
     
	
  Zamboanga del Sur
     
	
  Misamis Orienta
     
	
  Davao City
     
	
  Davao del Norte
     
	
  Davao Occidental
     
	
  Davao de Oro
     
	
  Butuan City
     




GQC from August 13 to 31



    
	
  Tarlac
     




GCQ from August 16 to 31



    
	
  Baguio City
     
	
  Santiago City
     
	
  Quirino
     
	
  Isabela
     
	
  Nueva Vizcaya
     
	
  Batangas
     
	
  Quezon
     
	
  Puerto Princesa
     
	
  Guimaras
     
	
  Negros Occidental
     
	
  Zamboanga Sibugay
     
	
  Zamboanga City
     
	
  Zamboanga del Norte
     
	
  Davao Oriental
     
	
  Davao del Sur
     
	
  General Santos City
     
	
  Sultan Kudarat
     
	
  Sarangani
     
	
  North Cotabato
     
	
  South Cotabato
     
	
  Agusan del Norte
     
	
  Agusan del Sur
     
	
  Surigao del Norte
     
	
  Surigao del Sur
     
	
  Dinagat Islands
     
	
  Cotabato City
     




Other areas in the country will be under modified general community quarantine from August 16 to 31.



The Philippines is battling one of Southeast Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. Health authorities on Thursday reported 12,439 new infections, bringing the caseload to over 1.7 million. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


                        


                        

                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

