Laguna, Iloilo City, Cagayan de Oro under MECQ starting August 16

MANILA, Philippines — The province of Laguna and the cities of Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro will be under the less strict modified enhanced community quarantine from August 16 to 31, Malacañang said on Friday.

This was after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the government’s pandemic task force to de-escalate the classification of the three areas from enhanced community quarantine to MECQ.

Metro Manila and Bataan remain under ECQ until August 20 and August 22, respectively.

Here is a list of other areas under MECQ and general community quarantine:

MECQ from August 16 to August 31

Apayao

Ilocos Norte

Bulacan

Cavite

Lucena City

Rizal

Aklan

Iloilo province

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Cebu City

GCQ with heightened restrictions from August 16 to 31

Ilocos Sur

Cagayan

Quezon

Batangas

Naga City

Antique

Bacolod City

Capiz

Negros Oriental

Cebu

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Orienta

Davao City

Davao del Norte

Davao Occidental

Davao de Oro

Butuan City

GQC from August 13 to 31

Tarlac

GCQ from August 16 to 31

Baguio City

Santiago City

Quirino

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Batangas

Quezon

Puerto Princesa

Guimaras

Negros Occidental

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga del Norte

Davao Oriental

Davao del Sur

General Santos City

Sultan Kudarat

Sarangani

North Cotabato

South Cotabato

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Cotabato City

Other areas in the country will be under modified general community quarantine from August 16 to 31.

The Philippines is battling one of Southeast Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. Health authorities on Thursday reported 12,439 new infections, bringing the caseload to over 1.7 million. — Gaea Katreena Cabico