Travel ban on 10 countries extended to end-August

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Friday extended the restrictions on travelers coming from 10 countries until the end of August as the threat of the highly contagious Delta variant continues to grow.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the ban currently imposed on travelers from the following countries will be in place until August 31:

India

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Nepal

United Arab Emirates

Oman

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

The ban, which was set to expire on August 15, was implemented to control the spread of the Delta variant, which is tearing through Southeast Asian nations.

Health authorities have so far detected 627 cases of Delta variant in the country.

The Philippines is battling one of Southeast Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks, with over 1.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico