Philippines gets 2 million more Sinovac doses
Workers unload the crate containing the Philippines' 2 million more doses of Sinovac, which arrived on August 12, 2021
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Thursday night received two million more doses of Sinovac as part of its purchased supply from the Chinese manufacturer. 



State media reported that the Philippine Airlines flight PR359 carrying the jabs landed at the NAIA Terminal 2 around 7 p.m. of August 12. 





The delivery brought the country's supply of Sinovac to 22.5 million doses since it began its inoculation program in March. 



 






 



Of that figure, 20.6 million doses were purchased by the national government, 500,000 by the private sector, and 400,000 by local governments. 



China also donated a million doses.



In total, the Philippines received three vaccine shipments this week, as authorities continue efforts amid the hard lockdown in the National Capital Region.



On Thursday, there were 100,000 donated Sinopharm doses from the United Arab Emirates, as well as 813,150 Pfizer doses.



The government is targeting to vaccinate up to 70 million this year to achieve herd immunity. 



 






 



There are now 12.02 million Filipinos who have completed their COVID-19 shots, while 14.10 million have received their first dose. — with reports from Philstar.com intern Siegfried Aldous Lacerna


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

