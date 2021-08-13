




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Task force estimates 'almost 50%â€™ of NCR fully vaccinated by August 20
Volunteers screen and inoculate residents during the continuing 24/7 vaccination drive of the local government inside the University of  Santo Tomas Gymnasium in Manila on Aug. 12, 2021.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman

                     

                        

                           
Task force estimates 'almost 50%’ of NCR fully vaccinated by August 20

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 1:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Task Force Against COVID-19 estimates that nearly half of Metro Manila's residents will be fully vaccinated by August 20, when the two-week lockdown imposed over the capital region is set to expire. 



Cities in the region have been ramping up their inoculation drives amid enhanced community quarantine which was hoisted over Metro Manila on August 6 in a bid to arrest the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.





The national government also allocated an extra four million doses to Metro Manila at the request of its local executives who set a new target of 250,000 daily shots for the ECQ period. 



Halfway into the stringent lockdown, the target has not yet been reached by local government units. 



But NTF deputy chief implementer Vince Dizon told state TV on Friday that despite the challenges faced by LGUs, including their concurrent task of distributing aid to the poor, the task force is confident that the target will be reached in the coming days.



On August 12, he added, the capital region vaccinated some 230,000 people. 



"The target for the end of August is to [fully] vaccinate 50% [of people] in Metro Manila," he said in Filipino. "Hopefully, after another week under ECQ...[we will reach] almost 50%..."



Nationwide: Daily vaccination rate hits 558K 



According to Dizon, the government has consistently hit or surpassed its target of vaccinating at least 500,000 people a day nationwide. 



From August 1 to 12, he said some 6.7 million Filipinos were vaccinated, bringing the total number of jabs administered since the start of the inoculation campaign to 26.7 million. 



This, Dizon noted, is equivalent to an average daily vaccination rate of 558,000 — a significant improvement from the average of 320,000 seen in July. 



Government figures as of August 11 show that only 11% of Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Some 12.9% of the population have received a first dose of the vaccine. 



To meet its already-adjusted goal of vaccinating 50 to 60 million of the population by yearend, the government would have to fully vaccinate at least 38 million more people in less than five months.



Its original goal was to vaccinate 70 million people to achieve herd immunity in the country. 






— Bella Perez-Rubio


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
                                                      COVID-19
                                                      COVID-19 VACCINE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Strike 2: After touting ivermectin, doctor hit for false info on COVID-19 jabs


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Health officials scolded Dr. Romeo Quijano after he claimed on radio dZRH that the jabs are "more dangerous" than the virus...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Expert: Delta manifested by sneezing, allergy symptoms


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Unlike the symptoms of the original COVID-19, the manifestations of the Delta variant are similar to allergies, an expert...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000 for 2nd consecutive day
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000 for 2nd consecutive day


                              

                                                                  By Edu Punay |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the second straight day, new coronavirus cases yesterday breached 12,000, according to the Department of Health.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Up to Duterte whether to reveal 'disorganized' mayor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Up to Duterte whether to reveal 'disorganized' mayor


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
It would be up to President Rodrigo Duterte to decide whether to identify the mayor who was stripped of the authority...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pregnant women now part of jab priority group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pregnant women now part of jab priority group


                              

                                                                  By Mayen Jaymalin |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pregnant women are now part of the priority group for vaccination against COVID-19, the Department of Health (DOH) announced...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US authorizes COVID boosters for those with weakened immune systems


                              

                                                                  By Agence France-Presse |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The United States authorized an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec exec Kho withdraws application for SC post


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr. has withdrawn his application to become an associate justice of the Supreme...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-Otso Diretso senatorial candidate Samira Gutoc joins Aksyon Demokratiko


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Samira Gutoc, who mounted a failed senatorial bid under the opposition slate Otso Diretso in 2019, has joined the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
575,800 AstraZeneca doses bought by private firms arrive in Philippines


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A total of 575,800 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine procured by private firms arrived Friday in the Philipp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Justice Jose Portugal Perez, SC's homegrown magistrate, passes away
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Justice Jose Portugal Perez, SC's homegrown magistrate, passes away


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Portugal Perez, the Judiciary’s homegrown justice who dedicated his 45...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with