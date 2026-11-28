Sara Duterte doubts fairness of father's ICC trial, says court wants to 'make a statement'

Vice President Sara Duterte says on Nov. 26, 2026 that she would accept whatever judgment the Senate impeachment court hands down in her trial, where she faces allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said she does not expect a fair trial for her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, before the International Criminal Court, claiming the tribunal wants to "make a statement" following criticism from major powers.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, November 27, the vice president cited the views of China, Russia and the United States, which she said consider the ICC a political organization.

"If you look at the opinion of other countries, particularly China, Russia, in our BFF (best friends forever), the United States, they would say that this is a political organization and doesn't serve any interests at all except theirs. So on that point, we don't expect a fair trial from the ICC, particularly because this is the only remaining case in the ICC already," she said.

Duterte said she believes the tribunal wants to prove that it is right following what she described as the "ganging up" of superpowers.

"So there is no one else there that they would like to make a statement, and that's the only—that's the case of Rodrigo Duterte," she said.

The United States announced sanctions against the ICC last month over its actions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. US President Donald Trump has vowed to dismantle the tribunal "brick by brick."

Rodrigo Duterte, 81, has been detained in The Hague since his arrest in March 2025 on an ICC warrant over alleged crimes against humanity linked to killings during his administration's anti-drug campaign.

He is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday, November 30, over killings that allegedly took place between 2011 and 2019.

The vice president also renewed her call for her father to be allowed to attend his ICC proceedings remotely, saying it is unfair to require him to attend hearings every day because of his age.

"My feelings is that, I don't have the word right now. I think it's unfair that they are demanding that he attends the trial every day as long as there is a trial, because of his age," Duterte said.

"Apparently, he cannot sit 8 hours a day on a chair. And I don't think he can focus and give his time and attention—I mean, particularly his attention—to something for 8 hours. So, I think it's unfair to demand that of an 81-year-old man," she added.

The vice president also maintained that her father's ICC case and her own impeachment proceedings were politically motivated and intended to prevent her from joining the 2028 presidential race.

The House of Representatives impeached Sara Duterte in May. Her impeachment trial is pending before the Senate, where a conviction would permanently disqualify her from holding elected office.

Meanwhile, the Senate impeachment court was discussing Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which includes allegations involving unexplained wealth and the business interests of Duterte's family.

The impeachment trial will resume on December 1.