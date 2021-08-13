Pandemic task force updates list of â€˜green' territories






































































 




   







   















Pandemic task force updates list of 'green' territories
Customers wearing face covers queue at a TAP Air Portugal check-in desk in the departures hall at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport in west London on Dec. 21, 2020, as a string of countries around the world banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
AFP/Niklas Halle'm

                     

                        

                           
                            (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 10:08am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government's pandemic task force on Friday released an updated and shortened list of "green" or low-risk territories, reducing the number of fully vaccinated travelers who are allowed to undergo a shorter quarantine upon arrival to the Philippines. 



Unvaccinated travelers are typically required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. But inbound travelers from "green" territories who are fully vaccinated only need to go through a seven-day quarantine and a RT-PCR test in a government-accredited facility on their fifth day, with their day of arrival already counted as the first day. 





The previous iteration of the "green" list included over 40 countries, territories, and jurisdictions but the version released on Friday contains 36. 



Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente last month clarified that these protocols covers fully vaccinated passengers who stayed solely in the 57 countries within the past 14 days before their arrival in the country. 



Morente said the same arrivals protocol applies to passengers who were fully vaccinated in the Philippines.



On Thursday, the pandemic task force announced that fully vaccinated individuals who are close contacts of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases will no longer be allowed to undergo a shortened quarantine period of seven days and would be instead be subject to 14-day quarntine. 



Updated list of 'green' territories 



    
	
  • Albania
    • 
	
  • American Samoa
    • 
	
  • Anguilla
    • 
	
  • Australia
    • 
	
  • Benin
    • 
	
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
    • 
	
  • Brunei
    • 
	
  • Burkina Faso
    • 
	
  • Cameroon
    • 
	
  • Cayman Islands 
    • 
	
  • Chad 
    • 
	
  • China
    • 
	
  • Comoros
    • 
	
  • Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast),
    • 
	
  • Djibouti 
    • 
	
  • Equatorial Guinea
    • 
	
  • Falkland Islands
    • 
	
  • Federated States of Micronesia
    • 
	
  • Gabon
    • 
	
  • Grenada
    • 
	
  • Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)
    • 
	
  • Hungary
    • 
	
  • Mali
    • 
	
  • Montserrat (British Overseas Territory)
    • 
	
  • New Caledonia
    • 
	
  • New Zealand 
    • 
	
  • Niger
    • 
	
  • Nigeria 
    • 
	
  • Northern Mariana Islands 
    • 
	
  • Palau
    • 
	
  • Poland
    • 
	
  • Romania 
    • 
	
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon 
    • 
	
  • Slovakia
    • 
	
  • Sudan
    • 
	
  • Taiwan
