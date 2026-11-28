Senate concludes marathon debates on P7.2-trillion 2027 budget

Senators deliberate on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027 during a plenary session at the Senate on Nov. 27, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate concluded its deliberations on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027 early Saturday, November 28, after suspending the impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte to make way for the debates.

The Office of Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian said the Senate finished its deliberations at around 1:25 a.m., GMA News reported.

In a Facebook post, the Senate said it had taken up the proposed allocations of several major government agencies, including the Department of Public Works and Highways, which is seeking P587.9 billion, and the Department of Health, with P378.629 billion.

The Department of National Defense has a proposed allocation of P326.9 billion, while the Department of Agriculture is seeking P175 billion.

The Senate also took up the proposed P84.132-billion budget of the Judiciary and P27.89 billion for the Congress of the Philippines.

Other agencies included in the deliberations were the Commission on Higher Education, with P38.821 billion, and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), with P11.894 billion.

Gatchalian also announced the conclusion of the deliberations in a separate Facebook post.

“Tapos na ang pagtalakay ng Senado sa 2027 national budget!” he said.

“Ilang araw natin itong pinagpuyatan para masuri nang mabuti ang panukalang pondo ng bawat ahensya,” he added.

Gatchalian thanked his fellow senators, his staff, Senate employees and the People’s Budget Coalition for helping monitor the proposed allocations.

He said their efforts were aimed at ensuring that the funds would be transparent and beneficial to the public.

The Senate also took up the proposed budgets of offices handling peace and regional development.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity is seeking P9.304 billion, while the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples has a proposed allocation of P1.738 billion.

The Marawi Compensation Board has a proposed budget of P1.247 billion, while the National Amnesty Commission is seeking P266.6 million.

The Commission on Filipinos Overseas has a proposed allocation of P187.8 million, while the Metropolitan Baguio City, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, and Tublay Development Authority is seeking P45.4 million.

Other executive offices included in the deliberations were the Department of Information and Communications Technology, with a proposed budget of P8.514 billion; the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, with P3.086 billion; and the National Security Council, with P1.122 billion.

The Senate also took up the proposed allocations of the Anti-Money Laundering Council, with P335 million; Film Development Council of the Philippines, with P311 million; Philippine Racing Commission, with P202.8 million; Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, with P69.742 million; and Optical Media Board, with P53.462 million.