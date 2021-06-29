




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
â€˜West Philippine Sea Victory Dayâ€™: Senators file measures honoring PNoy's legacy
Noynoy Aquino, 15th president of the Philippines, was the son of democracy champions Ninoy, a martyred senator, and Corazon, who was installed president after the decades-long Marcos dictatorship was deposed in 1986. Noynoy Aquino died at age 61 in Quezon City, five years after his term ended. He is seen in this 2014 file photo.
Malacañang Photo Bureau/File

                     

                        

                           
‘West Philippine Sea Victory Day’: Senators file measures honoring PNoy's legacy

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2021 - 5:12pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Several resolutions honoring the legacy of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III have been filed in the Senate, including one seeking to declare July 12 as "National West Philippine Sea Victory Day" in commemoration of the country's arbitral win against China. 



The fifteenth president of the Philippines died "peacefully in his sleep" in the early hours of June 24 due to renal disease secondary to diabetes, according to the official statement from his family. He was 61 years old. 





In the days following, Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Sens. Risa Hontiveros and Francis Pangilinan all filed separate resolutions honoring Aquino's life and work. 



In Proposed Senate Resolution No. 762 filed Monday, Hontiveros said "it is essential that the spirit of the country's landmark legal victory in the Hague be kept alive in the hearts of our people through a special day of remembrance" given China's continued incursions and harassment of Filipinos fisherfolk in the West Philippine Sea. 



She proposed declaring every July 12, the anniversary of Manila's arbitral win, "National West Philippine Sea Victory Day," which she said would also serve to "honor the efforts of the administration of President Benigno Simeon Aquino in securing the landmark legal victory." 



It was under Aquino's leadership that the Philippines brought its maritime dispute with China before the United Nations-backed Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands in 2014. 



Beijing continues to reject the ruling that invalidated its expansive claims over the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea, and sends its ships into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone despite the numerous diplomatic protests filed by Manila.



Aquino's successor, President Rodrigo Duterte, early into his term said he would "set aside" the landmark ruling to pursue closer ties with China.



After tensions flared over the deployment of over 200 Chinese ships to the West Philippine Sea in March, Duterte derided the arbitral win as "just a piece of paper" that he would "throw away." 



READ: Locsin: South China Sea ruling a 'North Star' that 'benefits the world' Locsin eulogizes 'brave, incorruptible' PNoy as DFA lauds foreign policy legacy



'Landmark reform' 



Sen. Pangilinan on Tuesday said he filed Proposed Senate Resolution 765 which "highlights the accomplishments of the Aquino administration that elevated the Philippines from being the 'Sick Man of Asia' to being one of the fastest growing economies in the world.



In addition to the arbitral win against China, it honors what Pangilinan called "landmark reforms" implemented during Aquino's term such as the K to 12 Basic Education Program, the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act, investments in agriculture, and the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamaro that paved the way for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao under the Bangsamoro Organic Law.



Senate President Sotto hailed many of these same accomplishments in a resolution released to reporters on Saturday where he also extended the upper chamber's condolences to the Aquino family.  






He also lauded Aquino's tenures in the Senate and in the House of Representatives. 



"[A]s Member of the House of Representatives, he was elected as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on November 8, 2004, but relinquished the post on February 21, 2006 as he weighed party-loyalty more than the position he was holding," Sotto said.



He was referring to Aquino's withdrawal of support from then-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, along with other members of the Liberal Party led by then-Senate President Franklin Drilon, following allegations that she rigged the 2004 elections in her favor. 



In the Senate, Sotto said, Aquino "continued his anti-corruption advocacy," and filed other reform-oriented bills. 



The former president was laid to rest beside his parents, democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino, on June 26, Saturday. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOYNOY AQUINO
                                                      SENATE
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
                                                      

                        

                        

                           
As It Happens


                           

                              LATEST UPDATE: June 27, 2021 - 2:10pm                           


                           

                              
Former President Noynoy Aquino was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, where journalists are currently gathering following reports of his hospitalization. (File photo by Philstar.com/AJ Bolando)

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 27, 2021 - 2:10pm                              


                              
Friends and supporters should now make the achievements and good work of the late President Noynoy Aquino known, says Vice President Leni Robredo.



Robredo, Aquino's Liberal Party colleague, says that telling truths about Aquino at every chance they get, now that he is gone, is an obligation.



"That what we failed to do, we could have exerted more effort to show that—not that we have to announce all his accomplishments—but to correct falsehoods about him," Robredo says on her weekly radio show on dzXL.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 1:48pm                              


                              
Former President Benigno Aquino III is laid to rest beside his parents, democracy icons Benigno Aquino Jr. and Cory Aquino, at the Manila Memorial Park.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 1:41pm                              


                              
The AFP chief presents the flag to the Aquino family.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 1:31pm                              


                              
The Aquino family blesses the urn containing the ashes of the former president.

                           

                           

                              

                                 June 26, 2021 - 1:24pm                              


                              
The urn which contains the ashes of former President Aquino arrives in front of the tomb where the late president will be laid to rest next to his parents.

                           

                        

                        
                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte calls out Pacquiao for comments on corruption


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Duterte on Monday night said that Pacquiao should have come to him to raise his concerns over corruption in government.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBI rap vs teacher for 'seditious' tweet dismissed anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBI rap vs teacher for 'seditious' tweet dismissed anew


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The National Bureau of Investigation again lost its case against Ronnel Mas, this time as a Zambales prosecutor threw out...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCR Plus: Metro Manila, 6 neighboring provinces stay under GCQ till July 15                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCR Plus: Metro Manila, 6 neighboring provinces stay under GCQ till July 15


                              

                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila and its close provinces will remain under general community quarantine with restrictions starting July 1 till...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao told to leave PDP-Laban over supposed comments on corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao told to leave PDP-Laban over supposed comments on corruption


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is telling his partymate Senator Manny Pacquiao to leave the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-defense chief: Arming civilians to fight crime a &lsquo;false solution to a serious problem&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-defense chief: Arming civilians to fight crime a ‘false solution to a serious problem’


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
"What we should be afraid of when it comes to guns is not the bullet with our names on it but the bullet that says 'to whom...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SC acquits Raffy Tulfo, publisher and editor in libel case by Customs official
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SC acquits Raffy Tulfo, publisher and editor in libel case by Customs official


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 42 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A division of the Supreme Court acquitted columnist Raffy Tulfo on libel charges over several columns the accused wrote on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LGUs urged: Don't restrict community initiatives over 'violations'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LGUs urged: Don't restrict community initiatives over 'violations'


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 44 minutes ago                              


                                                            
"We can't look at it in the perspective of regulatory permitting. It's not like that when the community is in need."&nbs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Service contracting to use 2021 budget with Bayanihan funds expiring &mdash; LTFRB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Service contracting to use 2021 budget with Bayanihan funds expiring — LTFRB


                              

                                                                  By Franco Luna |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Under the General Appropriations Act, a total of P3 billion is earmarked for the program — an amount that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo&rsquo;s office gets highest audit rating for third straight year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo’s office gets highest audit rating for third straight year


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
ice President Leni Robredo’s office announced that they received the highest audit rating from the Commission on Audit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KBP says can&rsquo;t punish DWIZ over guest anchor&rsquo;s foul comments on ex-PNoy&rsquo;s death
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KBP says can’t punish DWIZ over guest anchor’s foul comments on ex-PNoy’s death


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas said it cannot punish DWIZ over a guest anchor’s foul comments on the death...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with