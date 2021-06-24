Noynoy Aquino, 15th Philippine president, dead at 61

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2: 10:10 a.m.) — Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the fifteenth president of the Philippines, died on Thursday, June 24, sources confirmed. He was 61.

Aquino, the son of democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino, died this morning. He was rushed at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City.

Aquino took the oath of office to become the 15th president of the Philippines on June 30, 2010, succeeding Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. He mounted his candidacy shortly after the death of his mother in 2009 as Liberal Party’s presidential candidate.

Aquino was born on Feb. 8, 1961, the only son of political leader and his namesake Benigno Simeon Aquino Jr. and Corazon Aquino, elected as president after the EDSA Revolution toppled the Marcos’ Martial Law.

He followed his mother’s footsteps and became a president in 2010. Aquino ran as Liberal Party’s presidential candidate after then-former Sen. Mar Roxas, LP’s president, said he would make the “supreme sacrifice” and give way.

Aquino announced his presidency bid a month after her mother died due to colorectal cancer in 2009.

He ran on a “Daang Matuwid” (straight and righteous path) platform, and vowed he would eradicate corruption, elevate the people living at the margins of society and instill transparency in governance.

In his inaugural address, Aquino announced his “no wang-wang” policy, which discouraged the use of sirens by vehicles while on the road.

An economist by background, Aquino launched ambitious infrastructure projects under Private-Public Partnerships. Under his term, the tourism department launched the “It’s More Fun in the Philippines” campaign which gave a boost to the country’s economy.

Under his stint, the Philippines brought China to the international court over dispute in the West Philippines The arbitral tribunal handed down its historic ruling in July 2016, a month after Aquino’s term ended.

Two months from his presidency, Aquino faced an early crisis after a disgruntled former cop hijacked a tourist bus carrying tourists from Hong Kong where eight people died. In January 2015, the Mamasapano clash happened.

Under his term, the SC also struck down Disbursement Acceleration Program, and criticisms on the government’s response to Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013.

While the Aquino administration later on bannered change as platform, this was the very same platform that his eventual predecessor and current President Rodrigo Duterte used in his campaign.

Prior to leading the country, Aquino had served as a senator from 2007 to 2010 and a representative of Tarlac in the lower house from 1998 to 2007.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.