'His death diminishes us all': Senators remember former president Aquino
Noynoy Aquino, 15th president of the Philippines, was the son of democracy champions Ninoy, a martyred senator, and Corazon, who was installed president after the decades-long Marcos dictatorship was deposed in 1986. Noynoy Aquino died at age 61 in Quezon City, five years after his term ended. He is seen in this 2014 file photo.
MANILA, Philippines — Several senators mourned and paid tribute to President Benigno Aquino III who died early Thursday at age 61. 



The fifteenth president of the Philippines passed away after he was rushed to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City. 





"His death diminishes us all. Sincerest condolences from the Senate and my family to the family of President Benigno C. Aquino III," Senate President Vicente Sotto III told reporters.



He added that he ordered the Philippine flag at the Senate to be flown at half-mast as a symbol of mourning for the former president, who also served at the upper chamber from 2007-2010. 






"I have lost a dear friend and the nation has lost a gentleman who served his country well — with all honesty and sincerity and with the purest of intentions," Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said. "He meant well and wanted the best for the country and for all of us." 



Drilon, a member of the Liberal Party,  also served as justice and labor secretary under Aquino's mother, the late democracy icon and former President Corazon Aquino. 



Hontiveros, Villanueva laud Aquino's legacy 



Two senators, meanwhile, said Aquino and his track record will be remembered well. 



"If we seriously weigh the six years that President Aquino was our president... I would say he is one of the best things that happened to our country after the 1986 [EDSA] revolution," a visibly shaken Sen. Risa Hontiveros told reporters over a video call.



Aquino is the son of two democratic icons. His father, former Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. was assassinated in 1983. Ninoy Aquino's death propelled his widow to the presidency in 1986, ending the decades-long dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos. 



"He is a good man and we were able to do a lot of good under his watch. We were able to repair many democratic institutions," she said partially in Filipino. 



She further lauded as Aquino's achievements the passage of the Reproductive Health law, his anti-corruption drive, and "a whole decade" of economic growth. Hontiveros also expressed her gratitude to the former president for backing her thrice as a senatorial candidate.



Sen. Joel Villanueva, who was Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) chief under Aquino, said he is still "shattered in [a] million pieces" over the former president's passing. 



"The nation lost a leader, and I, a friend. But he was more than that. He was a mentor, a brother to me," he said. 



"If I was Tesdaman, he was the TESDA Godfather. He believed in the great talents of our youth, waiting to be unlocked if given good training, right breaks, and inspiring success stories," he added. "By ordering that they be trained, he invested in their dreams." 



"When the passion of the present had died down, a fair assessment of his administration will bear the truth of great achievements, brave decisions, and moral leadership," Villanueva also said. 



Meanwhile, Sen. Panfilo Lacson in a statement said Aquino "did not deserve to be unappreciated." 



"He served his country well with humility, honor and integrity. Even as president, he always managed to promptly respond to my messages no matter how casual and trivial." 



"It was indeed a privilege to have served with him - both in the Senate and the Executive Department, but more than that, to be his friend," Lacson added. 



Lacson served as presidential assistant for rehabilitation and recovery under Aquino. 



'No greed for power' 



Sen. Grace Poe in a statement written in Filipino honored what she called Aquino's legacy of serving "with all sincerity and dedication." 



"PNoy showed us the importance of goodwill in a leader: no selfishness, pure intention, and no greed for power," she said. "We honor your honest service, PNoy." 



"PNoy spent his post-presidency in the ways he wanted it to be: a simple man, plain Citizen Noy, a compassionate tito, never missing the perks and the powers he once wielded," Villanueva also said. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

