'Set aside our differences': Duterte says as he pays tribute to former President Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte condoled with the family of former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III and called on Filipinos to set aside their differences to pay their respects to the late leader.

In a statement, Duterte said he joins the entire nation in mourning the passing of Aquino.

He also expressed his deepest sympathies to the late president's siblings Ballsy, Pinky, Viel, and Kris and to his loved ones, friends, and supporters as they face a period of sadness

"Let us all take this opportunity to unite in prayer and set aside our differences as we pay respects to a leader who has given his best to serve the Filipino people," Duterte said.

"His memory and his family's legacy of offering their lives for the cause of democracy will forever remain etched in our hearts," he added.

Duterte expressed hope that Aquino's loved ones would take comfort in the knowledge that the former president is "now in a better place with his Creator."