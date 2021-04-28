#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
Entry ban on travelers from India also covers Filipinos, DOH clarifies
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a man for a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at a testing centre in Ghaziabad on April 28, 2021.
AFP/Prakash Singh

Entry ban on travelers from India also covers Filipinos, DOH clarifies

(Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 5:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — The two-week ban on the entry of travelers from India will also cover Filipinos coming from the South Asian nation, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The travel restriction will start on April 29 to May 14. Those with travel history to India are also covered by the move.

“It was decided that even our fellow Filipinos will not be allowed entry for this temporary period. This is so we can be able to ensure that we guard our borders,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in mix of English and Filipino during a briefing.

The Philippines joined the list of countries that decided to impose restrictions on travelers from India, which is experiencing an alarming surge being blamed on a “double mutant” coronavirus variant and superspreader events.

The B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 first found in India has been categorized as a “variant of interest” and has been detected in at least 17 countries.  

“We need to understand that even though this variant is still not of concern, but still under investigation based on World Health Organization’s classification, we need to be careful,” Vergeire said.

Citing local experts, the health official said the B.1.1.7 variant, or the one that originated in the United Kingdom, is also driving the surge in India.

“Of course, our country would like to restrict our borders first. We are being careful because we are seeing what’s happening there,” Vergeire said.

Vergeire also said the arrival of COVID-19 jabs manufactured in India could be delayed.

“Because of what’s happening in India, they have stopped their commitments to other counties… Our plans are flexible so we can be able to adapt and adjust if ever there will be these kinds of things that will happen,” she said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France Presse

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
OSG lawyers wither during interpellation on anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 hours ago
Assistant solicitors general tasked to defend the government in the case fumbled during interpellation.
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
Metro Manila mayors to defer to Duterte's decision on quarantine status
7 hours ago
“The MMC just recommends to the IATF. Hence, it is within the purview of President Rodrigo Duterte to decide on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
Biden nominates Fil-Am veteran as US Air Force undersecretary
9 hours ago
The White House announced Gina Ortiz Jones, an Iraq war veteran, as nominee for undersecretary of the US Air Force under the...
Headlines
fbfb
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
China asks Philippines to stop activities, exercises in West Philippine Sea
By Michael Punongbayan | 19 hours ago
China reasserted its claim of sovereignty over islets and land features in the West Philippine Sea and asked Manila to stop...
Headlines
fbfb
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea &mdash; task force
China coast guard ships illegally remain in West Philippine Sea — task force
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) reported continued illegal presence of three CCG ships in Panatag...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
State media told to show Philippines &lsquo;faring better&rsquo; in COVID-19 response
State media told to show Philippines ‘faring better’ in COVID-19 response
By Xave Gregorio | 41 minutes ago
The head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office's News and Information Bureau defends the instruction, saying...
Headlines
fbfb
China berated for claiming jurisdiction over West Philippine Sea
China berated for claiming jurisdiction over West Philippine Sea
55 minutes ago
The Philippines has every right to maritime exercises in the West Philippine Sea, two senators said Wednesday in...
Headlines
fbfb
'Teachers are not machines': Solon hits August 23 school year opening
'Teachers are not machines': Solon hits August 23 school year opening
1 hour ago
"Our teachers are not machines," said Rep. France Castro on DepEd's plan for an August 23 opening of the next school yea...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration to conduct stricter passport inspections for ban on travelers from India
Immigration to conduct stricter passport inspections for ban on travelers from India
1 hour ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday said they will conduct a 100% passport inspection of travelers entering the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte urged to certify bill vs red-tagging as urgent after DOJ acknowledges need
Duterte urged to certify bill vs red-tagging as urgent after DOJ acknowledges need
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Drilon's bill received a significant nod from Justice Secretary Guevarra who told reporters that enacting a law that...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with