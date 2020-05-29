COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
‘Not giving up’: PHILTOA sets event plans to jumpstart domestic tourism under ‘new normal’
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 11:14am

MANILA, Philippines — As early as May, the Philippines Tour Operators Association said that it is already coming up with plans to jumpstart the tourism of the country in the context of the so-called new normal.

In a webinar last week, PHILTOA president Cesar Cruz said his group, composed of some 400 tour operators and travel agency members, have been communicating virtually in the past two months to update each other on their situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-imposed lockdown.

Cruz said the group has embraced virtual technology and are updating situation in each destination where their members are located.

Although crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruz said the group is optimistic and have already scheduled events that would jumpstart the domestic tourism and fire up the “consciousness” of the traveling public.

“We are not giving up,” he said during the “Re-imagining Food Tourism” webinar hosted by the Department of Tourism and the World Food Expo.

Philippine Travel Mart to push through

The group said it planned on coming up with the virtual version of the Philippine Travel Mart (PTM) by October and a physical version by December.

The PTM is longest-running annual travel exhibition that helps promote domestic and inbound tourism by showcasing tour product offerings to both local and foreign visitors. This year’s 31st edition was initially announced to be held from September 4 to 6 at the SMX Convention Center.

“We believe that we have to start travel activity before the end of the year to bring back again that kind of consciousness for our traveling public. Having this kind of show would more or less slowly generate again that kind of consciousness for our traveling public to go traveling again outside of their homes,” Cruz said.

“This will be done within the context of new normal,” he added.

Against all odds but optimistic

Cruz explained that they are doing event-planning “against all odds.”

“We cannot just sit here,” he said.

The PHILTOA president said they are planning to hold the event in an area where people normally go.

“Hopefully, the new normal will improve much better in terms of social distancing but even then, we would pursue with the Philippine Travel Mart,” Cruz said.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the implementation of community quarantine guidelines that prohibited tourism in the country since March.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat last week said the DOT estimated a decrease of 54.01% in foreign tourist arrivals for the period of January to April 2020 with only 1,318,719 visitors recorded compared to last year’s 2,867,551. The agency also estimated a revenue decrease of 55.79% in January to April this year with only P79.80 billion revenue compared to the previous year’s P180.52 billion.

The tourism industry is an income driver and has contributed to 12.7% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product in 2019. It also generated 5.4 million jobs in 2018.

Despite the financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruz said his group is embracing the situation and is doing all means to survive.

“To all the sectors of the industry, we feel quite bad right now but at this point we are doing all the innovations all the possible alterations in our business model to survive at least until we get the first side of the business coming back again hopefully at the end of this year,” he concluded.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE TRAVEL MART
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Over 300 hospitals on verge of closure
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
More than 300 small private hospitals are in danger of closing down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Metro Manila under GCQ on June 1
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Metro Manila and several other areas in Luzon will transition to a general community quarantine starting June 1, with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs GCQ for Metro Manila by June 1
15 hours ago
Prohibitions from the past two months of enhanced community quarantine are going to be relaxed by May's end, the chief executive...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID cases register biggest jump
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday the highest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 cases in a span of 24 hours,...
Headlines
fbfb
P354 billion released for anti-COVID measures
By Mary Grace Padin | 12 hours ago
The national government has released P353.86 billion so far to state agencies for the implementation of measures in response...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Coping in quarantine: Lifelines in a society on forced isolation
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Simply put, when thrust into a situation like a pandemic, “we either buckle down and succumb or we figure out how to...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Massive shift to online learning mounts as digital gap between rich and poor widens
By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
With the modified enhanced community quarantine still in effect in most areas, the Philippine education system faces unprecedented...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Capital region reopening for workforce but vulnerable population to remain home
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The easing of measures limiting movement during the lockdown is one the marked changes under a general community quarantine....
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Smart lands CLOY’s Captain Ri as endorser
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
Captain Ri will be landing in Manila if not physically amid the pandemic, then online and on TV.
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
House plenary set to OK economic stimulus bill
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives was set to approve last night the proposed P1.3-trillion economic stimulus measure to address...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with