This photo from The Freeman shows Mactan-Cebu International Airport amid travel restrictions against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Via The Freeman
LIST: Community quarantines, travel restrictions outside Metro Manila
(The Philippine Star) - March 15, 2020 - 12:49pm

This list will be updated regularly as advisories come in. Did we miss travel restrictions and other measures in your area? Let us know in the comments

MANILA, Philippines — With the alert over the novel coronavirus disease raised to Code Red Sublevel 2 and a previous declaration by President Rodrigo Duterte of a State of National Public Health Emergency in the Philippines, local governments have been working to protect their constituents from COVID-19.

Metro Manila has been placed under a community quarantine, which includes travel restrictions and other social distancing measures.

Local governments outside the capital have also declared travel restrictions and other measures.

Provinces

Batanes

Acting Provincial Governor Ignacio Villa said travel to Batanes is restricted from March 16 to April 16 except those who reside, domicile, or are employed in Batanes and its municipalities.

Those who are required to enter the province due to lawful obligations or for public interest, upon the determination of the Provincial Health Officer, are also excluded from the ban, “provided that, such persons must not come from areas with documented local transmission of COVID-19.”

The provincial government said that persons who wish to enter Batanes within the period of the travel ban must bring proof of residency, employment or "other lawful purpose of their travel to Batanes."

They are also urged to bring documents showing recent travel history and medical profiles.

Those allowed entry to the province shall be subjected to the Algorithm Triage of Patients with Possible COVID-19 Infection and other health protocols of the Health Department.

The local government also discouraged the following residents of Batanes from leaving the province:

  • Senior citizens
  • Sick persons not needing urgent care/immediate referral to higher institutions
  • Those who have lifestyle or non-communicable diseases (hypertension, diabetes, cancer etc.)
  • Pregnant women

Cagayan

  • State of calamity, with lockdown being considered
  • Classes are suspended at all levels until further notice
  • Barangay officials told to monitor and make sure that constituents arriving from Metro Manila are under quarantine for 14 days

(Via Philippine News Agency)

Cebu

From The Freeman

Cebu will close to domestic travelers its seaports 72 hours from March 15 and its airport 48 hours from March 15 but those coming from Clark, Legazpi City, Cagayan de Oro City, and Dumaguete City will be barred entry effective immediately, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said.

Garcia said the ban covers persons only, adding that the movement of cargoes and products will remain unimpeded.

Those already in transit from the cities listed above, places where there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19, will be asked to undergo self-quarantine procedures.

Bohol

Ilocos Norte

Iloilo

Community quarantine and border restrictions

Returning residents of the province and Iloilo City are only given until Tuesday, March 17 to enter the province, the executive order said, while all persons who enter the province in violation to the restrictions will be placed under quarantine for 14 days.

Romblon

Ban on tourists and visitors to the province. Land, sea, air transport operators told not to sell non-residents tickets. 

Non-resident workers will still be allowed to enter Romblon but must show employment ID as proof.

(Via Philippine Information Agency)

Tarlac  

Residents returning from Metro Manila are told to go on home quarantine for 14 days upon arrival and refrain from going out.
Residents are also advised to observe social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Cities and municipalities

Coron, Palawan

Glan, Sarangani province

"Partial quarantine"

Residents discouraged from leaving the town unless necessary.

Tourists who have arrived within past 14 days will not be allowed entry and will be advised to undergo quarantine outside Glan.

OFW residents home from abroad to subject to monitoring.

Curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. 

(Via Philippine News Agency)

Davao City 

Davao City Sara Duterte has declared a community quarantine over the entire city, The Freeman reports.

The city had previously announced travel restrictions:

  • All Davao residents are prohibited from going out of Davao City.
  • All short-term visitors are advised to leave Davao City immediately.
  • All travelers to Davao City are requested to postpone your visit until after the State of Public Health Emergency is lifted.

Puerto Princesa, Palawan

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

Zamboanga City

Zamboanga City has suspended the entry of vessels from Sandakan, Malaysia as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar and the health department's Bureau of Quarantine announced the suspension on Saturday.

Salazar also directed law enforcement agencies monitor ships coming into the port city.

"We also call on our neighboring provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi to implement the same stringent measures to secure our borders from the current threat of COVID-19," Salazar says.

2019-NCOV COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS
Philstar
