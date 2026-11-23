November 23: 2 areas under ‘danger’ heat index — PAGASA

PAGASA warned that Coron and Cuyo in Palawan could experience a danger-level heat index of 42°C and 43°C on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Two areas in Luzon could be placed under the “danger” heat index classification on Monday, November 23, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather forecast, Coron and Cuyo in Palawan were listed among the areas expected to experience temperatures that could cause heat cramps or heat stroke with prolonged exposure.

According to PAGASA, Cuyo may experience a heat index of up to 43°Celsius., while Coron may reach 42°C.

Meanwhile, most parts of the country are forecast to remain under the “extreme caution” category, with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

In Metro Manila, the Science Garden station in Quezon City is expected to record a heat index of 37°C, while the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) station in Pasay City could reach 39°C. Both fall under the extreme caution category.

The elevated heat index readings come as the country experiences a very strong El Niño, despite the presence of the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan.