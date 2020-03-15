Zamboanga City closes borders vs COVID-19

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Zamboanga City will close its borders on Monday to all land, sea and air transportation to protect residents from the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar issued Executive Order No. 552-2020 late Saturday afternoon following the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 resolution calling for stronger measures against the spread of the virus.

Under the order, passenger vessels—especially those coming from Malaysia—are prohibited from disembarking passengers at the city's seaport and finger wharves.

The city will allow cargo to be unloaded but officers and crew of the ships are prohibited from disembarking effective Sunday.

Non-conventional vessels—according to the Maritime Industry Authority, these are generally ships below 500 gross tonnage or below 24 meters in length—are strictly prohibited from docking and unloading their passengers and cargo.

Salazar said the local government will allow cargo ships and cargo transportation for economic reasons.

"But even the special request that they are asking to allow certain airlines, we cannot accommodate for now because the situation is very critical and we want to prevent entry to safeguard everyone," Salazar said.

Checkpoints, prohibitions

The city government, through its inter-agency task force, also strengthened health surveillance and established medical checkpoints in the major entry points into the city from Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Norte.

Classes in all levels from public and private schools and madrasahs are also suspended effective Monday.

Public and private mass gatherings have also been cancelled until further notice.

The public is also prohibited to go to beaches and resorts for recreation and the city's sports complex have been closed to general public.

"It’s not community quarantine, it’s not lockdown, it’s suspension of travel to Zamboanga because that is the recommendation of the city health officer because the situation is very critical while we still have no cases of persons under investigation, let’s not wait for that to happen,” Salazar said.

“We are asking for the understanding of everyone because the doctors are advising to limit the entry so that we have the period to distance,” she said.

Salazar said malls, shopping centers, hotels and restaurants are also ordered to establish sanitation zones and implement mandatory temperature checks at its entrances.

Meanwhile, Salazar said under the EO 552-2020 there will be no flag ceremonies and retreats for all government units and agencies.

Ban on official travel

Travel authorities for of government employees have been revoked and employees with recent travel to areas with local COVID-19 transmission are ordered to undergo a 14-days self-quarantine upon arrival.

They have to secure secure clearance from the city health office before reporting back to work, Salazar said.

Salazar said all employees who have flu-like symptoms are prohibited from reporting for work and must seek medical consultion and submit a certificate before reporting to work from City health office.

Four-day work week

Salazar said the city government will also observe a four-day work effective Monday.

She said the city’s human resource office has been directed to draft the implementing rules and regulations relative to the self-quarantine and observance of the four-day work week.

As this developed, the city government said the 98 barangays have been directed to distribute free face masks to residents.