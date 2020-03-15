LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
WOMEN'S MONTH
Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. on Sunday ordered travel restrictions and community quarantine in the Province of Iloilo.
Screengrab / Iloilo PIO
Iloilo province declares community quarantine
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 15, 2020 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. on Sunday ordered a border restriction and community quarantine in the province of Iloilo, the chief of the provincial Public Information and Community Affairs Office confirmed in a post.

According to Executive Order No. 028-C, the restriction is set until April 14, 2020 with the exceptions of government officials, health workers and Iloilo residents. 

The order takes effect immediately.

Returning residents of the province and Iloilo City are only given until Tuesday, March 17 to enter the province, the executive order said, while all persons who enter the province in violation to the restrictions will be placed under quarantine for 14 days, which is how long the virus takes to incubate. 

Defensor also imposed a general community quarantine over the entire provice as well, writing that "movement of the people in the province shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work." 

The governor also encouraged the private sector to consider flexible work arrangements "provided the same shall not affect the levels of output" and on the condition that social distancing measures be observed.

According to a Philippine News Agency report, the province's mayors would call to lock the province down through a League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Iloilo chapter resolution.

"While we do not have a case, we should prevent the possibility that the case will enter because as what Mayor ( Concepcion Mayor Raul ) Banias said, our public health will be overwhelmed if this will happen," San Enrique Mayor Rosario Mediatrix Fernandez said in the PNA report.

On Saturday, the Health Department reported its biggest single-day spike in confirmed cases as 47 new patients of the new pathogen were recorded that day, bringing the national total to 111 cases. 

Metro Manila 'lockdown'

President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration on Thursday night of a community quarantine in the National Capital Region continued to take shape in the days after, but not without a hiccups.

On Saturday night, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar slammed reports of a Metro Manila-wide curfew, saying it was "fake news".

Earlier in the day Metro Manila Development Authority  general manager Jojo Garcia announced that the Metro Manila Council had passed a resolution for a 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the capital.

The DILG later clarified that this was only a recommendation that was dependent on the ordinances of local government units. 

Duterte on Thursday approved hoisting Code Red Sublevel 2 over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and placing Metro Manila under community quarantine. 

COMMUNITY QUARANTINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinay held at NAIA over P.4 million
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 day ago
A Filipino woman was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle...
Nation
fbfb
Fisherfolk seek guidelines on quarantine
By Ding Cervantes | 12 hours ago
The fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas is seeking “clear and comprehensive fishing...
Nation
fbfb
LTFRB warns bus firms vs stopping operations
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board yesterday warned bus firms that they cannot just stop operations...
Nation
fbfb
NBI concludes probe on PCSO corruption
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has completed its probe on the reported massive corruption in the Philippine Charity...
Nation
fbfb
10 Abu Sayyaf bandits surrender in Sulu
By Roel Pareño | March 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Ten Abu Sayyaf bandits have surrendered in Sulu.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
List of live online Holy Mass celebrations in Metro Manila
3 hours ago
Here are live streaming options to participate in the Holy Mass online during the Metro Manila community quarantine.
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
14-day quarantine for Metro residents in Negros, Marinduque
By Artemio Dumlao | 12 hours ago
Visitors from Metro Manila will be considered persons under monitoring due to the coronavirus disease-2019 and asked to undergo...
Nation
fbfb
12 hours ago
State of calamity eyed in Pampanga over COVID-19
By Ding Cervantes | 12 hours ago
A state of calamity may be declared in Pampanga, where there are three cases, including a fatality, due to of the coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Soldiers recover bodies of 3 BIFF men
By Jaime Laude | March 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Government troopers recovered the bodies of three members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Barangay Salman, Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Friday.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Betel nut chewing, spitting in Baguio banned
By Artemio Dumlao | March 15, 2020 - 12:00am
The Baguio City Council approved an ordinance this week banning chewing and spitting of betel nut, locally known as momma or nganga, in public places.
12 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with