Chief justice to CA: Resolve pending appeals in Ampatuan massacre now

Police investigators look for evidence next to a backhoe after a vehicle and human remains were dug up from a shallow grave in the town of Ampatuan, Maguindanao in a Nov. 25, 2009 file photo.

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda has urged the Court of Appeals to resolve the ongoing appeals related to the Ampatuan massacre.

Speaking at the Supreme Court’s flag ceremony on Monday, November 23 — the 17th anniversary of the killings — Zalameda urged the appellate court to “resolve the pending appeals with dispatch.”

“As we speak of protecting those who stand for justice, we must also remember the victims of the Ampatuan Massacre, whose 17th anniversary we commemorate today,” Zalameda said.

“The victims and their families have waited long enough. I therefore urge the Court of Appeals to resolve the pending appeals with dispatch, consistent with due process and rights of all parties. Let us ensure that justice is not delayed any further,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Center for International Law has filed an urgent motion before the Court of Appeals seeking the immediate resolution of pending appeals in the Ampatuan massacre cases.

The motion also reiterates the call for judicial recognition of Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay as the 58th victim of the massacre.

Background on the case. The tragedy, also named the Maguindanao massacre, took place on Nov. 23, 2009, leaving 58 people dead — including 32 journalists — as they traveled to file the certificate of candidacy of Esmael Mangudadatu.

On Dec. 19, 2019, Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 convicted the Ampatuan brothers of 57 counts of murder and sentenced them to reclusion perpetua without parole.

Twenty-eight co-accused, including police officers, were convicted of 57 counts of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison, while 15 others were sentenced to six to 10 years as accessories. Fifty-five individuals, including Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan, were acquitted.