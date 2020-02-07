BCDA assures safety of Capas residents amid plan to use New Clark City as quarantine zone

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority on Friday assured the local government of Capas, Tarlac that “preventive measures” are in place for the state’s plan to use a facility in New Clark City as a quarantine zone amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
This was after Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan said the local government
“All preventive and precautionary measures are being put in place by the Task Force not only for our repatriated
Catacutan has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Duque to consider another facility as quarantine zone for suspected cases of the deadly virus.
At least 45 Filipinos in Hubei have requested to
The DFA has sent a repatriation team in Hubei's Wuhan City to
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The number of patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus in the Philippines has risen to 215 as of February 7.
The Department of Health 184
Another patient under investigation died yesterday
China announces investigation after whistleblower doctor dies.
The White House says US President Donald Trump expressed his "confidence" in China's ability to tackle the novel coronavirus epidemic during talks with his Beijing counterpart Xi Jinping.
Trump "expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak," the White House says in a statement.
"The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides," it says, following reports in Chinese state media that the two had spoken on the phone about the matter. — AFP
Japan's health minister says another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness. — AFP
Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to consider another facility as isolation areas for suspected novel coronavirus patients.
The mayor said the local government
"While it is true that I, as a Filipino, am in favor of the repatriation of OFWs from the province of Hubei, China, I feel perturbed by the fact that Department of Health did not at all, in any way, involve the Capas LGU in its last-minute decision for New Clark City Capas to be used as quarantine zone for these Persons under Monitoring," Catacutan said in a statement.
