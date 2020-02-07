NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
new coronavirus
Tight Security seen at New Clark City Athletes Village in Tarlac on February 07, 2020. Filipinos returning from novel coronavirus-hit Hubei province in China will be temporarily quarantined in facilities used for the Southeast Asian Games.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
BCDA assures safety of Capas residents amid plan to use New Clark City as quarantine zone
(Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority on Friday assured the local government of Capas, Tarlac that “preventive measures” are in place for the state’s plan to use a facility in New Clark City as a quarantine zone amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

This was after Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan said the local government was not consulted when Health Secretary Francisco Duque III announced that the Athlete's Village in New Clark City will be used to quarantine Filipino workers returning from Hubei, China, the epicenter of the SARS-like virus.

“All preventive and precautionary measures are being put in place by the Task Force not only for our repatriated kababayans, but to also ensure that the adjacent communities of New Clark City and all Capaseños are kept safe and protected,” the BCDA said in a statement.

Catacutan has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Duque to consider another facility as quarantine zone for suspected cases of the deadly virus.

At least 45 Filipinos in Hubei have requested to be repatriated, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA has sent a repatriation team in Hubei's Wuhan City to finalize the preparations to bring home Filipinos this weekend. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with a report from Patricia Lourdes Viray

2019-NCOV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 7, 2020 - 2:25pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 7, 2020 - 2:25pm

The number of patients under investigation for the novel coronavirus in the Philippines has risen to 215 as of February 7.

The Department of Health 184 are currently admitted and isolated, none refused admission and 17 have been discharged under strict monitoring.

Another patient under investigation died yesterday due to pneumonia but the DOH noted that the patient had an "underlying lung disease".

February 7, 2020 - 1:37pm

China announces investigation after whistleblower doctor dies. 

February 7, 2020 - 12:57pm

The White House says US President Donald Trump expressed his "confidence" in China's ability to tackle the novel coronavirus epidemic during talks with his Beijing counterpart Xi Jinping.

Trump "expressed confidence in China's strength and resilience in confronting the challenge of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak," the White House says in a statement.

"The two leaders agreed to continue extensive communication and cooperation between both sides," it says, following reports in Chinese state media that the two had spoken on the phone about the matter. — AFP

February 7, 2020 - 11:30am

Japan's health minister says another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness. — AFP

February 7, 2020 - 10:19am

Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to consider another facility as isolation areas for suspected novel coronavirus patients.

The mayor said the local government was not consulted in the decision of the Department of Health to use the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac as quarantine zone for Filipinos that will be repatriated from China.

"While it is true that I, as a Filipino, am in favor of the repatriation of OFWs from the province of Hubei, China, I feel perturbed by the fact that Department of Health did not at all, in any way, involve the Capas LGU in its last-minute decision for New Clark City Capas to be used as quarantine zone for these Persons under Monitoring," Catacutan said in a statement.

