Tarlac government not consulted on using New Clark City as quarantine zone

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health did not consult the local government of Capas in Tarlac province over its decision to use the Athlete's Village in New Clark City (NCC).

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier announced that the facility originally meant to be used by athletes will be used to quarantine Filipino workers returning from Hubei province in China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV ).

Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Duque to consider another facility as quarantine zone for suspected cases of the deadly virus.

"While it is true that I, as a Filipino, am in favor of the repatriation of OFWs from the province of Hubei, China, I feel perturbed by the fact that Department of Health did not at all , in any way , involve the Capas [local government unit] in its last-minute decision for New Clark City Capas to be used as quarantine zone for these Persons under Monitoring," Catacutan said in a statement released Friday.

At least 45 Filipinos in Hubei have requested to be repatriated , according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA has sent a repatriation team in Hubei's Wuhan City to finalize the preparations to bring home Filipinos this weekend.

"They (DFA team) are on the ground and they're taking the risk," Foreign Affairs Undersecrtary Brigido Dulay earlier said.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, the 45 Filipino workers will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine per guidelines of the DOH.