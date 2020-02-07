Tarlac government not consulted on using New Clark City as quarantine zone

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health did not consult the local government of Capas in Tarlac province over its decision to use the Athlete's Village in New Clark City (NCC).
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier announced that the facility originally meant to
Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Duque to consider another facility as quarantine zone for suspected cases of the deadly virus.
"While
At least 45 Filipinos in Hubei have requested to
The DFA has sent a repatriation team in Hubei's Wuhan City to
"They (DFA team) are on the ground and they're taking the risk," Foreign Affairs
Upon arrival in the Philippines, the 45 Filipino workers will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine per guidelines of the DOH.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
Japan's health minister says another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness. — AFP
Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to consider another facility as isolation areas for suspected novel coronavirus patients.
The mayor said the local government
"While it is true that I, as a Filipino, am in favor of the repatriation of OFWs from the province of Hubei, China, I feel perturbed by the fact that Department of Health did not at all, in any way, involve the Capas LGU in its last-minute decision for New Clark City Capas to be used as quarantine zone for these Persons under Monitoring," Catacutan said in a statement.
The Filipina household worker who died in Dubai died of pneumonia and tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Dubai government's media office said.
"
.@DXBMediaOffice denies false statements attributed to the Philippine Labour Secretary regarding a Filipina dying in Dubai due to the coronavirus. The cause of death was pneumonia and the woman had tested negative for novel coronavirus.— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 6, 2020
The number of total confirmed infections in China from the coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 31,161, the government said on Friday.
The number grew after 3,143 new infections
Another 41 people on board a cruise ship off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, local media including national broadcaster NHK said on Friday.
The new cases raise to 61 the number of people on the Diamond Princess so far diagnosed with the new virus, which has killed
- Latest
- Trending