NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Nov. 30, 2019 photo, ASEAN countries raise their flags at the Athlete's Village in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac as the 30th Southeast Asian Games kick off.
New Clark City Facebook page
Tarlac government not consulted on using New Clark City as quarantine zone
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health did not consult the local government of Capas in Tarlac province over its decision to use the Athlete's Village in New Clark City (NCC).

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier announced that the facility originally meant to be used by athletes will be used to quarantine Filipino workers returning from Hubei province in China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Duque to consider another facility as quarantine zone for suspected cases of the deadly virus.

"While it is true that I, as a Filipino, am in favor of the repatriation of OFWs from the province of Hubei, China, I feel perturbed by the fact that Department of Health did not at all, in any way, involve the Capas [local government unit] in its last-minute decision for New Clark City Capas to be used as quarantine zone for these Persons under Monitoring," Catacutan said in a statement released Friday.

At least 45 Filipinos in Hubei have requested to be repatriated, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA has sent a repatriation team in Hubei's Wuhan City to finalize the preparations to bring home Filipinos this weekend.

"They (DFA team) are on the ground and they're taking the risk," Foreign Affairs Undersecrtary Brigido Dulay earlier said.

Upon arrival in the Philippines, the 45 Filipino workers will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine per guidelines of the DOH.

2019 NCOV CAPAS NEW CLARK CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 7, 2020 - 11:30am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 7, 2020 - 11:30am

Japan's health minister says another 41 people on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have the new coronavirus, confirming more on board will now be tested for the illness. — AFP

February 7, 2020 - 10:19am

Capas Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan has appealed to President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to consider another facility as isolation areas for suspected novel coronavirus patients.

The mayor said the local government was not consulted in the decision of the Department of Health to use the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac as quarantine zone for Filipinos that will be repatriated from China.

"While it is true that I, as a Filipino, am in favor of the repatriation of OFWs from the province of Hubei, China, I feel perturbed by the fact that Department of Health did not at all, in any way, involve the Capas LGU in its last-minute decision for New Clark City Capas to be used as quarantine zone for these Persons under Monitoring," Catacutan said in a statement.

February 7, 2020 - 9:27am

The Filipina household worker who died in Dubai died of pneumonia and tested negative for novel coronavirus, the Dubai government's media office said.

"[Dubai Media Office] denies false statements attributed to the Philippine Labour Secretary regarding a Filipina dying in Dubai due to the coronavirus," the Dubai Media office said on Twitter.

February 7, 2020 - 9:01am

The number of total confirmed infections in China from the coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 31,161, the government said on Friday.

The number grew after 3,143 new infections were reported, the National Health Commission said in its daily update. — AFP

February 7, 2020 - 9:00am

Another 41 people on board a cruise ship off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, local media including national broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

The new cases raise to 61 the number of people on the Diamond Princess so far diagnosed with the new virus, which has killed more than 600 people — most of them in mainland China where the strain emerged. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 18 hours ago
After a two-week period under quarantine, the repatriated Filipinos will be discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
Ex-MRT 3 exec, in-law get 16 years for graft
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
Former Metro Rail Transit Line 3 general manager Al Vitangcol III and his uncle-in-law Arturo Soriano have been sentenced...
Headlines
fbfb
Pinay domestic helper dies of coronavirus in Dubai
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
A 58-year-old Filipina domestic helper who was confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus died recently in Dubai, United...
Headlines
fbfb
Global panic deepens over China virus as whistleblower doctor dies
By Helen Roxburgh | 3 hours ago
Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social...
Headlines
fbfb
6 passengers in Chinese couple’s flights show nCoV symptoms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Six passengers who traveled with the Chinese couple who were found to be carriers of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
Duterte to water firms: Return the money of the people then we talk
By Alexis Romero | 8 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte announced Thursday that he would be open to talks with water firms if they return the money they...
Headlines
fbfb
8 minutes ago
Flights from China only carry Filipinos, foreigners with permanent visas — Immigration
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 minutes ago
Some international airlines have continued operations to China and Philippines amid the travel ban, but they carry Filipinos...
Headlines
fbfb
40 minutes ago
WHO to hold forum to boost international efforts vs nCoV
By Ratziel San Juan | 40 minutes ago
The participants aim to address knowledge gaps and build on existing research, hoping to develop scientific information and...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Death of OFW in Dubai not due to nCoV
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Dubai Media Office said the cause of the death was pneumonia.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Journalist, rights activists arrested in Tacloban — NUJP
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
A journalist and rights activists were arrested in simultaneous raids in Tacloban early Friday, the National Union of Journalists...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with