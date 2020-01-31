NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Medical staff in protective clothes are seen carrying a patient from an apartment suspected of having the virus in Wuhan, in Hubei province on January 30, 2020. The World Health Organization, which initially downplayed the severity of a disease that has now killed 170 nationwide, warned all governments to be "on alert" as it weighed whether to declare a global health emergency.
AFP/Hector Retamal
DFA to bring home Filipinos in Hubei starting next week
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 31, 2020 - 11:08am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is ready to repatriate Filipinos in Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei province amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in China.

The DFA said it will prioritize Filipinos in Hubei province in the first batch of repatriates, which are expected to arrive by next week.

The repatriation of Filipinos in China will be subject to the country's rules on disease containment, including immigration clearances and quarantine process.

"Filipinos who wish to be included in the first batch should contact the Philippine Embassy in Beijing or the nearest Consulate General in their area by [February 3, 2020], Monday," the DFA said in an advisory.

Filipinos repatriated from China will undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period upon arriving in the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte, meanwhile, has issued a travel ban to Chinese nationals from Hubei and other parts of the country where the disease has spread.

"It will last until the threat is over given that that the safety of our countrymen is foremost in the President’s mind," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement Friday.

Last week, China shut down public transport and closed a major airport in eight cities around Wuhan City in Hubei, where the virus originated.

The SARS-like virus first emerged in Wuhan, where a seafood market was identified as the center of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern over the deadly virus as more than 7,700 people have been infected, 170 of which have died.

"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. — with reports from AFP

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 31, 2020 - 9:53am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

January 31, 2020 - 9:53am

"Upon the recommendation of [Health] Secretary Francisco Duque, the President has issued a travel ban to Chinese nationals coming from the Hubei province of China where the nCoV originated, as well in other places in China where there is a spread of the disease," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo announces in a statement to media.

"It will last until the treat is over given that the safety of our countrymen is foremost in the President’s mind," he also says.

President Rodrigo Duterte is meeting with medical experts and top government officials next week to discuss the Novel Coronavirus.       
 

January 31, 2020 - 9:43am

The number of patients under observation for suspected infection with the Novel Coronavirus is now at 56, up from 24 on Thursday. 

Dr. Ferchito Avelino, the Department of Health's epidemiology bureau head, tells CNN Philippines that more cases are being watched.
 

January 31, 2020 - 9:41am

Drivers and conductors of public utility vehicles must wear face masks at all time while on duty, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says in a memorandum circular dated January 30, 2020.

Terminal operators must also "ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness in their premises, provide face masks as well as disinfectant and sanitizer dispensers for free use of passengers." 

January 31, 2020 - 8:18am

Following a meeting with the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee in Geneva on Thursday (Friday morning in Manila), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization has declared the Novel Coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern.

It is a formal declaration that means that the novel virus first reported in Wuhan, China is a "public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response."

January 31, 2020 - 7:27am

President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed on a temporary ban on travelers from Wuhan City and the rest of Hubei province in China, his longtime aide and constant companion Sen. Bong Go says in a message to media.

The Palace and the Department of Health have yet to make similar announcements.

