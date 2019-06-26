FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Activists display anti-China placards and flags during a protest at a park in Manila on June 18, 2019, after a Chinese vessel last week collided with a Philippine fishing boat which sank in the disputed South China Sea and sailed away sparking outrage. The sinking of the Filipino fishing boat by the Chinese vessel in the disputed South China Sea was "just a collision", the Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte said on June 17 as he moved to soothe anger over the crash.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Carpio: Allowing Chinese fishermen in Philippine EEZ unconstitutional
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 26, 2019 - 9:11am

MANILA, Philippines — Allowing Chinese fishermen to fish in the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea would violate the Constitution, Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said.

While President Rodrigo Duterte said China would continue to fish within Philippine EEZ because of the friendship between the two countries, Carpio pointed out that the government cannot allow this.

Under Section 2, Article XII of the 1987 Constitution, "The State shall protect the nation's marine wealth in its archipelagic waters, territorial sea, and exclusive economic zone, and reserve its use and enjoyment exclusively to Filipino citizens."

As commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Duterte has the constitutional duty to direct the military to protect the country's marine wealth in its EEZ, the justice said.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines is specifically tasked by the Constitution to be 'the protector of the people' and to 'secure the sovereignty of the state and the integrity of the national territory,'" Carpio said in a statement released Tuesday.

Citing the Constitution, Carpio also noted that the national territory includes "other submarine areas" where the Philippines has "sovereignty or jurisdiction."

In July 2016, the United Nations-backed arbitral tribunal ruled that the Philippines has jurisdiction over its EEZ in the West Philippine Sea, including Recto or Reed Bank. Under the Constitution, these areas are also considered part of the "national territory."

"The Philippines has exclusive right to exploit all the fish, oil, gas and other mineral resources in its Exclusive Economic Zone," Carpio said.

"This sovereign right belongs to the Filipino people, and no government can waive this sovereign right of the Filipino people without their consent," he added.

Duterte made the statement that Chinese fishermen should be allowed in the Philippine EEZ following a collision between a Filipino fishing boat and a suspected Chinese militia vessel near Recto Bank.

The 22 Filipino fishermen, whose boat sank after being hit by the Chinese trawler, claimed that the offending vessel immediately left the scene after the allision.

The Chinese side, on the other hand, claimed that they tried to help the Filipino fishermen but were besieged by other Filipino boats in the area.

The Philippines and China are currently investigating the incident to determine who should be held accountable for the boat sinking.

ANTONIO CARPIO CHINA EXCLUSIVE ECONOMIC ZONE RECTO BANK SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte tells GMA: Pick your replacement as speaker
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has changed his mind anew and is leaving it to members of the House of Representatives to decide on who...
Headlines
Federalism may not gain support – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
President Duterte is now open to the possibility that his proposed shift to a federal government, one of his campaign promises,...
Headlines
China’s intrusion worsens fish catch decline – watchdog
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
An environmental advocacy group has warned that local fisheries production might not recover soon with President Duterte’s...
Headlines
Pangilinan: Locsin should be accountable for 'boba' comment vs Robredo
23 hours ago
Pangilinan said that Locsin’s act is a violation of the Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards...
Headlines
Imee Marcos gets Trillanes’ Senate office, wants the room ‘blessed’
18 hours ago
Senator-elect Imee Marcos would soon occupy the office of outgoing Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, a member of the opposition...
Headlines
Latest
20 minutes ago
PDP-Laban picks Lord Velasco as House speaker bet
20 minutes ago
PDP-Laban has chosen Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) as its next candidate for House speaker.
Headlines
43 minutes ago
Tropical Depression Dodong to exit PAR today
43 minutes ago
“Dodong” is not seen to make landfall and has no direct effect on any part of the country.
Headlines
10 hours ago
Duterte: No stopping China from fishing in Philippines waters
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
As critics question the presence of the Chinese ship that hit a Filipino boat near Recto Bank earlier this month, President...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Metro Manila to suffer water supply cuts until August
By Jess Diaz | 10 hours ago
Residents of Metro Manila and neighboring provinces will have to endure extended hours of water supply interruption every...
Headlines
10 hours ago
Duque seeks inclusion in PhilHealth scam probe
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
To prove that the probe into the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.( PhilHealth) irregularities would spare no one, Health...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with