Warning aired on foreign-funded destabilization

Former Surigao del Norte congressman Robert Ace Barbers raised the possibility following former senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s allegations about nearly P500 million incash inflows to entities linked to Duterte’s husband Manases Carpio.

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign-funded destabilization plots to undermine or overthrow a sitting administration are not far-fetched, according to a spokesperson for the prosecution panel in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Former Surigao del Norte congressman Robert Ace Barbers raised the possibility following former senator Antonio Trillanes IV’s allegations about nearly P500 million incash inflows to entities linked to Duterte’s husband Manases Carpio.

“This sounds like foreign-funded destabilization, if you put two and two together,” Barbers said. “I find ex-senator Trillanes’ revelations of China-sourced cash flows into local entities linked to VP Duterte and her spouse Manases Carpio disturbing.”

Trillanes, in a press conference on Oct. 2 at Club Filipino in San Juan, alleged that P319 million from the Chinese government and China-based corporations went to Cale88Foods Corp., a company linked to Duterte and her husband.

Another P150 million was purportedly funneled to the Tapang at Malasakit Foundation, which was also associated with Duterte. These transactions total P456 million.

The Vice President’s camp has dismissed Trillanes as a liar.

“We’re talking about nearly half a billion pesos here. What is this money for?” Barbers asked. “Is this payment in exchange for staying silent on the WPS (West Philippine Sea) issue, where the CCG (China Coast Guard) has made a habit of harassing Filipino fishermen in our own territory?”

“Or is this in exchange for a favor to undermine our own government before fellow Filipinos – from the executive, legislature and judiciary to our law enforcement authorities? To quote VP: I have no trust in the courts, I have no trust in the police,” he added.

Trillanes, an arch critic of the Duterte family, initially wanted to be a witness of the prosecution in the impeachment trial, but later decided to remove himself from the list, claiming “pressure” to keep him out of the trial.

He has declined to elaborate on the supposed pressure.

Barbers said Trillanes’ claims were consistent with the conduct of the Dutertes.

“If it is proven that China is taking advantage of our political situation to further their geopolitical and expansionist goals, shame on them. But what is even more shameful are Filipinos who allow themselves to be used by foreigners for money,” Barbers said.

Akbayan party-list also expressed similar concerns over the supposed funds from China.

“We are hearing allegations of hundreds of millions flowing from China into the networks of powerful politicians. While our fishermen and frontliners in the WPS are being harassed, it appears that some are profiting from their silence,” Akbayan stated.

“If proven, these allegations raise serious questions about corruption, accountability, national security and our sovereignty,” it declared.

The impeachment court is already set to hear Anti-Money Laundering Council testimony concerning inward remittances to Cale88 from China and other countries.

The prosecution is wrapping up the presentation of evidence on Article II, which covers allegations of unexplained wealth against Duterte.