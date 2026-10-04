PAGASA sees 2 cyclones ahead

Should they enter PAR, the cyclones will be named Rosal and Samuel, respectively.

MANILA, Philippines — Up to two tropical cyclones are expected to enter or develop inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Should they enter PAR, the cyclones will be named Rosal and Samuel, respectively.

Based on the latest weather satellite, a typhoon, with international name Choi-wan, is still unlikely to enter PAR in the coming days.

Choi-wan was last located 2,620 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon and was packing winds of 175 kms per hour and gusts of 215 kph while moving.

State meteorologists predict fewer tropical cyclones due to El Niño.