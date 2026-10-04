First Philippines ambassador to Bhutan presents credentials to king

MANILA, Philippines — The first Philippine ambassador to Bhutan presented his credentials to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel WangchuckWangchuck, officially embarking on his duties.

Ambassador Josel Ignacio paid courtesy calls on senior Bhutanese officials in Thimphu on Sept. 18 as the Philippines’ first non-resident ambassador to the kingdom, hours after presenting his credentials to the king.

Ignacio was received in succession by officiating Prime Minister Lyonpo Lungten Dorji who is also minister for home affairs; and by Minister for foreign affairs and external trade Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, at the ministry’s headquarters, Gyalyong Tshokhang.

In both encounters, both sides welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Bhutan less than a year before, on Oct. 6, and the accreditation in either country of their respective envoys.

Both Dorji and Dhungyel acknowledged the long-standing friendship and cooperative ties between the two countries, decades in advance of formal ties, especially the Philippines’ provision of technical training and education assistance to Bhutanese officials and students.

They expressed appreciation for the participation of Filipino volunteer trainers in Bhutan’s “De-Suung” (Guardians of Peace) Skilling Program for its youth.