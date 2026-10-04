Ombudsman mulls more cases vs Yap brothers

The cases planned against them by the Office of the Ombudsman would be related to projects in the province of Benguet, where Eric represents its lone district in the House of Representatives.

MANILA, Philippines — Brothers Eric and Edvic Yap may face another lawsuit over anomalies in flood control projects, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla announced.

The cases planned against them by the Office of the Ombudsman would be related to projects in the province of Benguet, where Eric represents its lone district in the House of Representatives.

“The first case we filed against Eric and Edvic Yap was in La Union. But now, I have a new one – it is happening right in Benguet,” Remulla said during the Executive Session program on dzRH on Saturday.

He noted the cases against the Yap brothers were undergoing fact-finding.

The ombudsman added witnesses – whom he called “his friends” – have come forward to support the case buildup.

“The witnesses were with me the other day; my friends are the ones who will testify,” Remulla said.

Edvic – who resigned as member of the House representing ACT-CIS party-list in February this year – is facing complaints from Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon for graft and malversation with falsification of public documents.

Dizon accused Eric of being a “person of interest” as beneficial owner of Silverwolves Construction Corp., which allegedly scored P16 billion worth of DPWH projects from 2022 to 2025.

Last year, President Marcos announced 280 bank accounts, 22 insurance policies, three securities accounts and eight aircraft – all connected to Silverwolves and Sky Yard Aviation Corp. both linked to the Yaps – which were ordered frozen.

Remulla alleged Edvic received money via bank transfer from disgraced contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya before the pandemic.