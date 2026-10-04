^

Headlines

Ombudsman mulls more cases vs Yap brothers

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
October 5, 2026 | 12:00am
Ombudsman mulls more cases vs Yap brothers
The cases planned against them by the Office of the Ombudsman would be related to projects in the province of Benguet, where Eric represents its lone district in the House of Representatives.
Office of the Ombudsman Philippines / Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Brothers Eric and Edvic Yap may face another lawsuit over anomalies in flood control projects, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla announced.

The cases planned against them by the Office of the Ombudsman would be related to projects in the province of Benguet, where Eric represents its lone district in the House of Representatives.

“The first case we filed against Eric and Edvic Yap was in La Union. But now, I have a new one – it is happening right in Benguet,” Remulla said during the Executive Session program on dzRH on Saturday.

He noted the cases against the Yap brothers were undergoing fact-finding.

The ombudsman added witnesses – whom he called “his friends” – have come forward to support the case buildup.

“The witnesses were with me the other day; my friends are the ones who will testify,” Remulla said.

Edvic – who resigned as member of the House representing ACT-CIS party-list in February this year – is facing complaints from Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon for graft and malversation with falsification of public documents.

Dizon accused Eric of being a “person of interest” as beneficial owner of Silverwolves Construction Corp., which allegedly scored P16 billion worth of DPWH projects from 2022 to 2025.

Last year, President Marcos announced 280 bank accounts, 22 insurance policies, three securities accounts and eight aircraft – all connected to Silverwolves and Sky Yard Aviation Corp. both linked to the Yaps – which were ordered frozen.

Remulla alleged Edvic received money via bank transfer from disgraced contractors Curlee and Sarah Discaya before the pandemic.

EDVIC YAP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP on Trillanes claims: Same exhausted lies

VP on Trillanes claims: Same exhausted lies

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV “has been peddling exhausted lies since 2016,” Vice President Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste: I would have blocked GenCorp deals

Baste: I would have blocked GenCorp deals

By Daphne Galvez | 5 days ago
Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte faced the Senate impeachment court yesterday as a hostile witness,...
Headlines
fbtw
Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say

Trial verdict on December 16? No timetable yet, senators say

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Two senators yesterday denied impeachment court spokesman Reginald Tongol’s statement that they have set a Dec. 16 verdict...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara wants copy of ex-cop&rsquo;s affidavit

Sara wants copy of ex-cop’s affidavit

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte wants to be provided first with a copy of the sworn affidavit of Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. before being...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over &lsquo;desperate, tired narratives&rsquo;

Sara Duterte camp hits Trillanes over ‘desperate, tired narratives’

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte's spokesperson Salvador Paolo Panelo Jr. on Saturday, October 3, hit former senator Antonio...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOE: Planning failure caused Visayas power shortfall

DOE: Planning failure caused Visayas power shortfall

By Gilbert Bayoran | 50 minutes ago
The Department of Energy  has admitted that the Visayas lacks sufficient baseload generation to meet growing electricity...
Headlines
fbtw

DA to boost food stocks amid ‘super El Niño’

By Josiah Antonio | 50 minutes ago
The Department of Agriculture is stocking up on food and farm inputs, expanding storage capacity, and deploying targeted interventions in areas expected to be hardest hit by the “super El Niño.&rdq...
Headlines
fbtw
COA: 28 out of 119 MMDA flood pumps &lsquo;unserviceable&rsquo;

COA: 28 out of 119 MMDA flood pumps ‘unserviceable’

By Ghio Ong | 50 minutes ago
Contrary to reports that all its flood pumping stations were fully functional, 28 out of 119 pumps in pumping stations managed...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA sees 2 cyclones ahead

PAGASA sees 2 cyclones ahead

By Josiah Antonio | 50 minutes ago
Up to two tropical cyclones are expected to enter or develop inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with