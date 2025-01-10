^

Korean Wave

TXT concert film gets limited run in Philippine 4DX cinemas

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 9:42am
K-pop boy band Tomorrow x Together
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever immersive concert film of K-pop group Tomorrow X Together or TXT is getting a limited seven-day run in Philippine 4DX cinemas.

"Tomorrow X Together: Hyperfocus" will have fans enjoy performances by Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai in breathtaking environments.

Some popular songs the group will perform include "Sugar Rush Ride" and "Deja Vu."

The 4DX cinema effects — moving seats, wind and water effects — will make viewers feel like they are standing front row at a concert, literally amplified by audio technologies Dolby Sound and Dolby Atmos.

"Tomorrow X Together: Hyperfocus" will run in the 4DX cinemas of Greenbelt, U.P. Town Center and Bonifacio High Street from January 15 to 21.

Tickets are available at any of the participating cinemas and on the Sure Seats website, and every buyer will get a a free TXT photocard.

CONCERT MOVIE

K-POP

KPOP

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TXT
