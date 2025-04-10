Chonburi Ladies golf: Uy stays in the mix after 71; Monsalve, Nocum struggle

MANILA, Philippines — Daniella Uy turned in an impressive 71 to position herself in the early mix at the Chonburi Ladies Championship on Wednesday, trailing a hot-starting Prima Thammaraks by four at Treasure Hill Golf Club in Chon Buri, Thailand.

The Filipina campaigner, undeterred by tough conditions, registered two birdies and overcame a bogey on No. 11, securing a share of 12th place with four other Thai players. The former Junior World champion is currently four shots behind local favorite Thammaraks.

Fellow Filipinas Marvi Monsalve and Kayla Nocum, however, faced tougher challenges with the former posting a 76, placing her in a tie for 60th, and the latter struggling with a 78 and risks missing the cut.

The Filipina players are currently participating in international tournaments like the Chonburi Ladies Championship due to the break in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour (LPGT), which paused after the Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge legs.

This hiatus allows for the staging of the 15-leg Junior PGT. The LPGT will resume in June at Forest Hills in Antipolo.

Thammaraks, familiar with the par-72, 6,462-yard layout, dominated the opening round with a bogey-free 67, which included a four-birdie streak from No. 4.

She leads multi-titled Pakin Kawinpakorn by one stroke after the latter put in a 68, while LPGA campaigner Pavarisa Yoktuan and Kornkanok Sungpankhao also made their presence felt, each finishing with 69s, resulting in a crowded leaderboard.