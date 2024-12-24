BigBang's Taeyang returning to Manila after 7 years

Korean singer Taeyang at the Melbourne leg of his "The Light Year" tour

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Taeyang of the boy band BigBang is coming back to the Philippines after seven years for a solo concert

Show promoter Karpos announced that Taeyang is bringing his "The Light Year" to the Mall of Asia Arena on February 22, 2025.

Ticket prices have already been released: P4,000 for GA Regular, P5,050 for GA Premium, P6,700 for UB Regular, P7,850 for UB Premium, P9,500 for LB Regular, P10,050 for LB Premium, and P11,150 for Floor Standing.

There are also VIP standing packages that cost P14,000 (seated and standing) and P16,725 (special standing) which include early entry, soundcheck access, priority for merchandise purchases, a VIP laminate and lanyard, and photo opportunities in groups of 10 (only for SVIP).

Tickets will be available at physical SM Ticket outlets on December 28 at noon and online via the SM Tickets website the following day.

Taeyang was last in Manila for his "White Night" world tour when he performed at the Araneta Coliseum back in September 2017.

His "The Light Year" tour began earlier this year with a two-night concert in Seoul featuring his BigBang companions G-Dragon and Daesung, continuing around East Asia and two stops in Australia.

Manila is the last stop as of now for 2025 which will restart in Seoul followed by Bangkok and Macau.

RELATED: Jung Hae-in says Filipinos most passionate fans in the world