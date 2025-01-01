BTS' Jungkook is 1st Asian to hit 2.1 billion Spotify streams with 'Seven'

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jungkook of the boy band BTS is now the first and only Asian artist to reach 2.1 billion streams on Spotify with a single song thanks to his hit track "Seven."

It took "Seven" just 518 days since its release to reach that mark, making it the fourth-fastest song in Spotify's history.

The only other track on the Top 100 most-streamed songs released the same year as "Seven" is Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," which sits at No. 65 with 2.361 billion streams.

There are no other Asian artists on that chart, though Filipino-American singers Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo have several entries listed.

Olivia has two songs, "Drivers License" and "Good 4 U," which also surpassed 2.3 billion Spotify streams. Bruno ties The Weeknd and Dua Lipa for the most entries with five: "Just the Way You Are," "When I Was Your Man," "That's What I Like," "Locked Out of Heaven," and "Uptown Funk."

"Seven" and another of Jungkook's songs, "Standing Next to You," made it to Spotify's "Top Tracks of 2024 Global" year-end list with "Seven" at #28, "Standing Next to You" at #34. This makes the K-pop star the first Asian soloist to have multiple songs simultaneously ranked on the annual global year-end chart.

"Seven" also topped the Spotify Daily Top Songs Global Chart for 71 days, another feat for an Asian artist, and the Weekly Top Songs Global Chart for nine consecutive weeks — the longest run by a male artist in 2023.

The Weeknd holds two of the Top 5 most-streamed songs on Spotify with "Blinding Lights" and "Starboy," with Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved," and Harry Styles' "As It Was" sandwiched between them.

Jungkook is currently serving in Korea's mandatory military service and is set to be discharged sometime this year, just in time to reunite with the other members of BTS.

