Korean Wave

Blackpink's Jennie Kim confirms new album next year

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 31, 2024 | 1:27pm
Jennie Kim for Jacquemus
Jacquemus via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean singer Jennie Kim of the girl group Blackpink confirmed she will be releasing a new solo album in 2025.

Jennie announced the news in a "Goodbye, Hello" video on her YouTube channel that briefly summarized her experiences this year.

These include her label Odd Atelier marking its first anniversary, the release of her single "Mantra," and numerous red carpet and fashion show appearances.

The artist teased her upcoming album which took around 11 months to make was going to sound very different, as will her next single be from "Mantra."

"I've never done this before, and people kind of assume that this has been in my life, which is kind of true but I've never really done it on my own," Jennie said. "I've always had the [Blackpink] girls by my side and I was always at a safe environment."

Censors bleeped out what Jennie said was her favorite song, featured artists, and memorable moments off the album but she did confirm there would be more rapping as a result of her being more confident.

"Hopefully everyone feels a little closer to me, but my hope with my album is that the world gets to see Jennie and her music as it is. Like I wouldn't even be mad if you hate it," Jennie said with a laugh.

Jennie ended the video claiming the year would be the little seed in her life that leads into a new era and holiday greetings for everyone. — Video from Jennie Kim's YouTube channel

RELATED: Kim Soo-hyun wins Daesang at 2024 Asia Artist Awards

BLACKPINK

JENNIE

JENNIE KIM
