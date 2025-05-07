^

Korean Wave

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' stars IU, Park Bo Gum share Baeksang photos

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 7, 2025 | 6:22pm
'When Life Gives You Tangerines' stars IU, Park Bo Gum share Baeksang photos
IU and Park Bo-gum at the 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards
IU, Park Bo-gum via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Korean stars Park Bo-gum and Lee Ji-eun, better known as IU, both shared pictures from the recently concluded 61st Baeksang Arts Awards.

They were nominated at the Baeksang Arts Awards for their hit drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines," which scored the most wins in the Broadcasting category. 

"When Life Gives You Tangerines" won Best Drama, Best Screenplay, and supporting actor plums for Choi Dae-hoon and Yeom Hye-ran.

IU and Bo-gum were even up for Best Actress and Best Actor. They lost to "Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born" star Kim Tae-ri and "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" actor Ju Ji-hoon, respectively.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PARK BO GUM (@bogummy)

Bo-gum was also the ceremony's co-host for the seventh time, joined this year once more by Bae Suzy and Shin Dong-yup.

It was the 10th consecutive year of Bae Suzy as co-host and the eighth straight year for Dong-yup. Bo-gum skipped the 2021 edition, while Dong-yup did not host the 2017 show but was onstage for the three before it.

On his Instagram account, Bo-gum shared photos of his latest Baeksang Arts Awards experience, including backstage and red carpet photos with Bae Suzy and Dong-yup.

The actor also walked the red carpet with Dae-hoon, Yeom Hye-ran, and young actress Kim Tae-yeon, who was up for Best New Actress but lost to Chae Won-bin from "Doubt."

"I am sailing with the love you sent me. Thank you to everyone who supported me yesterday," Bo-gum said in Korean for his post's caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ??????? IU (@dlwlrma)

IU also shared pictures of her red carpet appearance as well as her preparations for the ceremony. She managed to take a photo of Tae-yeon and Shin Chae-rin, who both play younger versions of her two characters in her latest drama. 

"Doubt" and "Jeongnyeon: The Star is Born" were the only two other shows with multiple wins in the Broadcasting category, while the Grand Prize or Daesang went to the reality show "Culinary Class Wars."

In the Film section, the big victor was "Uprising," which won Best Screenplay for Park Chan-wook, Best New Actor for Jung Sung-il, and Best Technical Achievement for the score by Jo Yeong-wook.

The only other two movies with multiple wins were "Revolver" and "Harbin," the latter including the Daesang for veteran cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo.

RELATED: LIST: 'When Life Gives You Tangerines,’ 'Harbin' lead big wins at 61st Baeksang Awards

