Korean Wave

Hyun Bin wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 2:30pm
Hyun Bin's wax figure in Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
MANILA, Philippines — The wax figure of Korean actor Hyun Bin was finally unveiled at the Hong Kong branch of Madame Tussauds.

It's been over two years since Madame Tussauds announced that Hyun Bin would be getting his own wax figure, joining the likes of fellow Korean stars Lee Min-ho and Kim Soo-hyun.

Hyun Bin's wax figure features the actor standing in a grey suit, with his right hand in his pocket, and with the statue placed in a street scene resembling Korea's famous shopping district Myeongdeong.

If guests get close enough to the figure, they will be able to hear its heartbeat getting louder.

"Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has always tried to embrace the growing popularity of Korean pop culture and enhance our position as a must-visit destination for K-pop fans and cultural enthusiasts," said Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, in a statement.

Hyun Bin is best known for starring in "Crash Landing on You," "Memories of the Alhambra," "Secret Garden," "The Snow Queen," "Hyde Jekyll, Me," and "Friend, Our Legend."

He married his "Crash Landing On You" and "The Negotiation" co-star Son Ye-jin in 2022, and they welcomed their first child together in the same year. 

Since tying the knot, Hyun Bin has only done three movies: "The Point Men," a "Confidential Assignment" sequel, and "Harbin." He is, however, making a series comeback in the 2025 Disney+ show "Made In Korea."

Apart from Hyun Bin, Kim Soo-hyun and Lee Min-ho, The K-Wave Zone of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong also has the wax figures of Soo-hyun, Choi Si-won, Lee Jong-suk, Suzy Bae, and Yim Si-wan.

Closer to home, Lea Salonga became the fourth Filipino to have a Madame Tussauds wax figure and the first to reside in the Singapore location of the popular wax museum.

The previous three — boxer Manny Pacquiao and Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray — are located in Hong Kong, which will also house the upcoming statue of host-actress Anne Curtis.

