Byeon Woo Seok to star as lead with IU in new drama

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 1:55pm
IU (left) will co-star with Byeon Woo-seok (right) in an upcoming 2025 drama
IU, Varo Entertainment via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — IU and Byun Woo Seok are reuniting in a series after 2016’s cult favorite K-drama “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.” 

Earlier this week, news broke out that IU and the “Lovely Runner” breakout star will be the leads of “Wife of a 21st Century Prince,” a drama set in a fictional constitutional monarchy in South Korea. 

Kakao Entertainment announced the casting of the two stars in the drama it will be co-producing with MBC, one of South Korea’s leading broadcasting stations. The drama is the winning script from MBC’s drama competition. 

IU will star as Sung Hee-joo, the second daughter of a chaebol family. She meets Prince Lee Ahn (Woo-seok), the second son of the royal family, whose hidden life will be shaken when he meets Hee-joo. 

IU and Woo-seok’s drama is scheduled to air in the second half of 2025. 

Woo-seok played the cheating boyfriend of IU's Go Ha-jin in "Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo," where IU's character transmigrated into the Goryeo dynasty led by the family of fourth prince Wang-so (played by Lee Joon-gi).

"Scarlet Heart Ryeo" remains to be a favorite among many K-drama viewers, with demands for a second season still being talked about by fans until this day to tie up the cliffhanger tragic ending it aired in its last episode. 

