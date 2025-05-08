Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to Kim Sae Ron's family, HoverLab Inc. press conference

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Soo Hyun's agency released a statement following the press conference held by Kim Sae Ron's family and HoverLab Inc.

"As the legal representative of GOLDMEDALIST, I would like to state the company’s official position regarding the claims made during today’s press conference held by the YouTube channel HoverLab Inc. (hereinafter 'HoverLab') titled [Emergency Broadcast] 'Kim Soo Hyun Serious Crime Exposé Press Conference,'" the agency began its lengthy statement.

"During the press conference, HoverLab asserted that they had obtained an audio recording involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. However, this audio file is entirely fabricated. GOLDMEDALIST has determined that the recording was created using AI (Artificial Intelligence) or similar technology. The individual who provided this audio file to HoverLab (hereinafter 'the audio file provider') is a fraudster who also approached GOLDMEDALIST, claiming to possess a recording in which the late Kim Sae Ron made statements favorable to actor Kim Soo Hyun. The audio file provider demanded money from GOLDMEDALIST and sent a portion of the recording, which was manipulated to imitate the late Kim Sae Ron’s voice. GOLDMEDALIST did not comply with any of the provider’s demands.

"The audio file provider is someone who could not possibly have had any contact with the late Kim Sae Ron. When their attempt to defraud GOLDMEDALIST failed, they colluded with HoverLab to release the fabricated audio file. As previously mentioned, GOLDMEDALIST believes that the provider used AI or similar means to forge a recording of the late Kim Sae Ron’s voice. We are currently conducting a technical analysis of the file and will share the results as soon as they are available."

Kim's agency also reacted on the "attack photo" claimed by HowerLab.

"HoverLab also claimed during the press conference that the audio file provider was assaulted at the instigation of GOLDMEDALIST or Attorney Kho Sang Rock and released a so-called 'attack photo' as evidence. This claim is utterly baseless and cannot be tolerated; it is also completely unreasonable from a common-sense perspective. In fact, the 'attack photo' presented by HoverLab is an image that can be easily found through a simple internet search. HoverLab and the audio file provider are falsely presenting a photo downloaded from the internet as evidence of an attack."

The agency said that the press conference was another cyber attack against Kim by HoverLab.

"GOLDMEDALIST is appalled by this press conference, which serves as definitive proof that HoverLab’s numerous previous claims have also been false and fabricated. Such actions by HoverLab constitute a new type of crime using AI and represent a grave criminal act aimed at destroying the character of actor Kim Soo Hyun based on forged evidence.

"Those responsible will be held fully accountable and face appropriate punishment. GOLDMEDALIST will immediately file criminal complaints and charges against HoverLab for violations of the Stalking Punishment Act and the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (Defamation). We will do our utmost, in close cooperation with investigative authorities, to ensure that HoverLab is punished according to the law and principles."

